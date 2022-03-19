Men’s FIH Pro League: India lose to Argentina in shootout

The Indian men’s hockey team went down 3-1 to Argentina in the shootout in the first leg of their FIH Pro League 2021-22 tie at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Saturday.

The scores were level 2-2 after regulation time with Gurjant Singh (38’) and Mandeep Singh (60’) scoring goals for India while Nicolas Acosta (45’) and Nicolas Keenan (52’) netted for Argentina in regulation time.

Although Harmanpreet Singh converted in the shootout, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh and Sukhjeet missed their chances to give Argentina the bonus point.

As per FIH Pro League rules, if scores remain level at the end regulation period (four quarters), the match is considered a draw and both teams get a point each. A shootout follows, and the winner of the shootout bags an extra bonus point.

India are still second in the FIH Pro League points table with 13 points in seven matches.

Both sides made an aggressive start to the match, with much of the first quarter concentrated in either circles.

Argentina almost got ahead in the fifth minute through a field goal if it wasn’t for goalkeeper Krishan Pathak’s stunning stop with his right leg. The visitors also missed a penalty corner only minutes later.

India, fourth in the world hockey rankings and two above Argentina, upped their challenge as the game progressed, but the visiting team held firm to end the opening period without any goals from either end.

The Indian hockey team, led by Amit Rohidas in this match, picked up their pace in the second quarter and won their first penalty corner in the 18th minute, which eventually resulted in two more.

Drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh, however, wasted the opportunity with a wide shot in the final attempt.

Two minutes later, a poor pass in the Indian backline was intercepted by Argentina but veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh pulled out a brilliant one on one save to keep the scores level.

The Men in Blue controlled the proceedings for the remainder of the second quarter but could not find the back of the net.

Argentina’s Nicolas Keenan picked up a five-minute suspension for a reckless tackle just before the half time break.

Still playing with 10 men, Argentina struggled to contain the surging Indian attacks but the lack of a finishing touch from the home side meant the score remained 0-0.

India finally got ahead in the 38th minute as Jugraj Singh found Gurjant Singh unmarked inside the circle, who cleverly nicked it past the goalkeeper.

Argentina, however, bounced back in the final seconds of the third quarter, with Nicolas Acosta finding the back of the net after Krishan Pathak failed to judge a deflected ball.

The visitors got another one past the Indian defence through a penalty corner in the 52nd minute. Lucas Toscani injected the PC and also deflected it in to give Argentina the lead.

India got the equaliser in the last minute of the match after Argentina were once again down to 10 men. This time Mandeep Singh made no errors in slotting it from close to the goal to draw the game.

The Indian hockey team and Argentina will face off again in the second leg on Sunday.