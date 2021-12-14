Men’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey: India draw 2-2 with Korea in opener

The Indian hockey team drew 2-2 with South Korea in their first match of the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh and striker Lalit Upadhyay were the goal-scorers for India while Jonghyung Jang and Kim Sung Hyun responded for South Korea.

India took an early lead, as Lalit Upadhyay received the ball in space and smashed it into the goal in just the fourth minute.

Buoyed by the goal, the Indian hockey team launched multiple attacks but none came to fruition as it led 1-0 into the first quarter break.

Though South Korea made a few attempts to attack, the Indian defence held firm and they largely dominated proceedings to carry the 1-0 lead to half-time.

India began the second half with a bang, earning a number of penalty corners with Harmanpreet Singh converting one to make it a comfortable 2-0 lead.

With four minutes left in the third quarter, South Korea finally earned their first penalty corner of the match.

Harmanpreet Singh, defending the goal, moved a second earlier than the injection, and he was moved out of the goal, forcing India to defend with a man less. South Korea made the chance count as Jonghyun Jang converted from the penalty corner.

The South Koreans then came flying out of the blocks in the fourth and final quarter and immediately equalised, with Kim Sung Hyun finishing from an acute angle.

India responded on the offensive, attacking in droves and pinning the Koreans back. Harmanpreet Singh did put one in the net from a penalty corner but on review, it was seen that the shot was off-target and was deflected in off the head of a Korean defender.

India could not make their dominance count thereafter and the hooter soon sounded for a 2-2 draw.

India are joint-defending champions, along with Pakistan. They will next face hosts Bangladesh in their second league match on Wednesday.