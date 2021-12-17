Men’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey: India beat Pakistan 3-1, consolidate top spot

The Indian hockey team beat arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 in its third match of the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Friday.

Harmanpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh were the goal-scorers for India, who now top the table with seven points in three games.

India had earlier drawn 2-2 with South Korea and beaten Bangladesh 9-0. The Tokyo 2020 bronze-medallists are the only team to win in the tournament so far, with other matches ending in draws.

India and Pakistan are the joint-defending champions of the men’s Asian Champions Trophy.

The Indian hockey team, ranked world No. 5, dominated possession in the first quarter and had quite a few circle penetrations. India’s endeavour earned them a penalty corner in the eighth minute and vice-captain Harmanpreet drag-flicked home into the bottom-right corner to give India the lead.

India had a chance to double the lead when Sumit Kumar hit a shot across the goal but Lalit Upadhyay was unable to deflect it in.

The second quarter was quieter, with India and Pakistan both mounting a few attacks which eventually came to nothing.

The match sprung to life in the closing stages of the third quarter as the Indian hockey team ramped up the pressure.

It paid off as the excellent Sumit Kumar - often India’s most potent attacking player - dribbled in from the left and put in a cross, and Akashdeep Singh tapped into an open goal to put India up 2-0.

Pakistan responded just three minutes later. A ball in from the right opened up the Indian defence and Junaid Manzoor was on hand to deflect a shot in to halve the deficit.

The Tokyo 2020 bronze-medallists dominated again in the fourth quarter but were unable to finish off their chances. Pakistan were restricted to only a few counter-attacks, with Indian custodian Suraj Karkera making a crucial close-range save to deny Pakistan.

With seven minutes left, India got their second penalty corner after a move down the right. Harmanpreet Singh was on hand again to rifle home his second of the match and give India a comfortable 3-1 lead.

Suraj Karkera then saved from a Pakistan penalty corner and Varun Kumar missed a late penalty corner for India but they had done more than enough to win.