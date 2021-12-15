Men’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey: India drill nine past Bangladesh

The Indian hockey team registered a thumping 9-0 victory over hosts Bangladesh in their second match of the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Five players scored for India as Dilpreet Singh slammed a hat-trick and Jarmanpreet Singh netted a brace. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Mor and Harmanpreet Singh had a goal each.

With the big win, India have consolidated their position at the top of the points table, with four points and a goal difference of +9.

Defending champions India made an attacking start to the match and could have taken the lead in the third minute but Bangladesh defended brilliantly to deny two penalty corners.

Minutes later, India were on the offence again but could not break through the Bangladesh backline as the home team’s keeper Abu Nippon helped save three more penalty corners.

In all, India had seven penalty corners in the first quarter and Bangladesh saved them all.

Graham Reid’s men finally found the back of the net with three minutes to go in the first quarter as Dilpreet Singh turned quickly inside the circle and slammed one past Nippon.

The second quarter also witnessed a wave of attacks by the team in blue. Bangladesh conceded again after Ashraful Islam botched up an easy pass in the back and it was Dilpreet Singh again who took advantage to double the lead.

India found success from a penalty corner too, with Lalit Kumar Upadhyay making it 3-0 at the halfway mark.

After the break, India continued constructing attack after attack, which resulted in three more goals in the next two quarters each.

Jarmanpreet Singh converted two penalty corners and with less than a minute to go in the third quarter, Dilpreet Singh completed his hat-trick, making it 6-0.

Despite almost the entire green and red team helping in defence, India were able to score three more in the final quarter.

The deep defending by Bangladesh also meant they could not convert the next few attacks and had just one shot on goal in the entire match.

Mandeep Mor scored his first international goal and Akashdeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh helped make it 9-0.

India will now take on joint-defending champions Pakistan on Friday.