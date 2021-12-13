Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Hockey: India to take on South Korea in opener – watch live

The men’s Indian hockey team is set to take the field at the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in Dhaka, Bangladesh from December 14.

This will be India’s first assignment since the Tokyo Olympics, where they won the bronze medal.

The Asian Champions Trophy features the top six teams from the continent, competing in a round-robin format. The top four teams make the cut for the semi-finals.

This year India, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan, and hosts Bangladesh will contest for the title at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

Malaysia, who won bronze in all five editions, pulled out of the tournament after a player contracted COVID-19.

India and Pakistan enter the tournament as defending champions after heavy rains played spoilsport in the final of the 2018 edition held in Muscat, Oman.

The two are also the most successful teams at the tournament, each having lifted the title thrice.

This year, India will be led by midfielder Manpreet Singh while defender Harmanpreet Singh will be the vice-captain.

The 12-time Olympic medallists will be playing without their veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who has been rested for the tournament. In his absence, Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera will be India’s custodian choices.

World No. 3 India, the highest-ranked team of the tournament, will begin their campaign against South Korea on December 14.

Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India schedule, fixtures and live match times

All times are Indian Standard Times (IST)

December 14, Tuesday: India vs South Korea – 3:00 PM IST

December 15, Wednesday: India vs Bangladesh – 3:00 PM IST

December 17, Friday: India vs Pakistan – 3:00 PM IST

December 18, Saturday: India vs Malaysia – 3:00 PM IST

December 19, Sunday: India vs Japan – 3:00 PM IST

December 21, Tuesday: Semi-finals and fifth-sixth playoff – 3:00 PM IST onwards

December 22, Wednesday: Final and third/fourth playoff – 5:30 PM IST onwards

Where to watch Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 hockey live in India?

The Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and DD Sports TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey will be on Disney+ Hotstar.