Meet Team GB’s quartet of skeleton sliders competing at Beijing 2022

A quartet of British skeleton sliders are tasked with carrying on Team GB’s record of winning at least one medal at each of the Olympic Winter Games since 2002. All but one of the seven have been claimed in the women's discipline, which includes three gold medals in consecutive Games.

The medal rush started with Alex Coomber who won bronze in the first skeleton event for women at the Winter Games. Shelley Rudman’s silver at Turin 2006 preceded Amy Williams' first-ever gold medal for Britain in the event, at Vancouver 2010. Lizzy Yarnold then won two consecutive gold medals at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018.

The bronze medallist four years ago was one Laura Deas, who is part of the team at Beijing 2022. Dom Parsons, who is now retired, got in on the act for the men with bronze in the Republic of Korea becoming the first British male skeleton athlete to win an Olympic medal in 70 years.

Alongside Deas at Beijing 2022 will be Olympic debutants Brogan Crowley who joins her compatriot in the women's event that starts Friday (11 February), with Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt competing in the first two of four runs on Thursday (10 February). Meet the team below.

Laura Deas

Age: 33

Previous Olympic Winter Games: PyeongChang 2018 – bronze medallist

Current form: Finished 20th in the overall standings of the 2021/22 World Cup season with a best result of 14th on 31 December in Sigulda, Latvia.

Deas is quite the sporty soul, having competed in eventing professionally before switching to skeleton. She also captained Wales in international tetrathlon competitions (modern pentathlon without fencing, so shooting, swimming, running and riding) and also represented North Wales at hockey.

Overjoyed to be on the podium at PyeongChang 2018 with her great friend, Lizzy Yarnold, Deas has brought a mug to Beijing bearing the face of the double Olympic gold medallist.

"She's here, she's with me in spirit," Deas told the BBC. "We chat a lot, we spoke just before I came out. I think she knows I know what I'm doing."

Laura Deas and Lizzy Yarnold medals Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Brogan Crowley

Age: 27

Previous Olympic Winter Games: None

Best result: Fifth in the World Cup at Innsbruck, Austria, in 2021

Current form: Finished 23rd in her sole World Championship appearance in Altenberg, Germany in 2021.

Nicknamed Brogy Bear by her teammates, Crowley enjoys listening to music in her spare time – particularly house and dance – and also has a degree in English and sports science.

Quite the family affair, brothers Aaron and Oliver are also sporty types. Aaron also trains with Great Britain's bobsleigh team and Oliver is a semi professional footballer.

During lockdown, Crowley was innovative when it came to training, making use of any household items available to her.

Matt Weston

Age: 24

Previous Olympic Winter Games: None

Best result: Twice finished fourth at the World Championships in the mixed team event (with Madeline Smith in 2020, Laura Deas in 2021). Equal first at men's World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria in 2021/22 season, GB's first men’s top tier win for nearly 14 years. Weston shared gold with People's Republic of China’s Geng Wenqiang and Germany’s Christian Grotheer in a remarkable race.

Current form: 10th overall in the 2021/22 World Cup season

Weston originally competed in taekwondo – winning gold and silver at the 2012 European Cup and also a silver and bronze at the 2014 World Cup – however he took up skeleton when a serious injury curtailed his taekwondo career.

During lockdown Weston had help from the canine kind when keeping fit.

Marcus Wyatt

Age: 30

Previous Olympic Winter Games: None

Best result: Finished second in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games test event on the brand-new, state-of-the-art track in November 2021. Seventh in the mixed team World Championships in 2021 in Altenberg, Germany.

Current form: 19th in the World Cup rankings 2021/22 season.

Wyatt was inspired by Lizzy Yarnold winning gold for GB at Sochi 2014 and took up the sport after applying for a talent identification scheme where athletes with a background in sport were invited to try skeleton.

The American Football fan has two house rabbits named Olive and Olaf and, away from the track, enjoys spending time making them comfortable if below's post of him building a 'rabitat' is anything to go by.