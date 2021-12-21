Meet GB’s trio of short track athletes heading to Beijing 2022

A trio of British short track speed skaters received an early Christmas present after being selected to compete at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, which start 4 February. Kat Thomson and Farrell Treacy will both be taking part in their second Games, while Niall Treacy, Farrell's younger brother, will be making his debut.

All three were selected following their results throughout the 2021-22 World Cup series, which took place between 21 October and 28 November 2021.

Perhaps flying under the radar of their high-profile team-mate Elise Christie, who made her best effort to qualify for her third Games until an injury forced her to retire from the sport, Olympics.com makes the introductions to the trio.

Kat Thomson

Age: 25

Events at Beijing 2022: 500m / 1000m / 1500m

Previous Olympic Winter Games: PyeongChang 2018 – 500m (24th) / 1000m (25th) / 1500m (25th)

Best results: European Youth Olympic Winter Festival 2013, Brasov, Romania, 500m, silver; ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup 2018–19, Dresden, Germany, team event, bronze

Current form: Set a new 500m personal best in the Netherlands World Cup; B-Final of the Japanese World Cup (5th)

Kat on being selected for Beijing 2022...

With 14 months off the ice due to COVID-19 restrictions, Thomson had to train in the garden and, it turns out, has the same working-from-home issues as many of us.

Farrell Treacy

Age: 26

Events at Beijing 2022: 1000m / 1500m

Previous Olympic Winter Games: PyeongChang 2018 1000m 14th / 1500m 33rd

Best results: ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup 2018–19, Dresden, Germany, team event, 3rd

Current form: Farrell made the 1500m B-Final at the Hungary World Cup in November.

Farrell on being selected for Beijing 2022...

Farrell is studying for a Masters in sport management and finds it helps his mental wellbeing to have another focus outside of short track training.

Niall Treacy

Age: 21

Events at Beijing 2022: 1000m

Previous Olympic Winter Games: None

Best results: 4th place at Hungary World Cup in November

Current form: Niall ended the World Cup and Olympic qualifying series ranked 15th in the 1000m, with the Hungary result his best ever finish.

Niall on being selected for Beijing 2022...

Niall, brother Ethan – yes, there's another one, also a short tracker (oh, and another one, Josh, who's a script editor) and housemate and team-mate Branden Marshall go behind the scenes of short track with their vlog BNE Ice... when they have time between training sessions to film it that is.

The short track speed skating event at Beijing 2022 runs from 5-16 February 2022 taking place at the Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing.