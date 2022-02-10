Medals update: USA’s Chloe Kim goes back-to-back for Olympic halfpipe gold

Chloe Kim of the United States won her second-straight Olympic gold medal in women’s halfpipe snowboarding on 10 February, soaring highest and spinning best in the best-of-three superpipe finals at the Genting Snow Park.

The 21-year-old American beat Queralt Castellet of Spain (silver) and Japan's Tomita Sena (bronze) – and only needed one run to do it – with another game-changing performance. The distance between Kim and her closest competitor was a full 4.25 points.

The American was simply untouchable. Her first run was packed with high-risk/high-reward tricks and she pulled them all off in style. Throwing down a pair of massive 1080s, she effectively ended the contest right then and there.

The defending Olympic champion burst into tears at the bottom of the pipe immediately after her winning run, which brought a score of 94.00.

"It feels so unreal. I worked so hard for four years to get back here and I'm just so proud of myself and so grateful for everyone who supported me," said Kim after winning her historic second gold. "Everyone's been so amazing. I really think if it weren't for everyone supporting me, I wouldn't be here with another gold medal."

It seemed unlikely that anyone would unseat the California native, who’s won every women's halfpipe event she's entered since becoming the youngest woman to win Olympic halfpipe gold in PyeongChang in 2018 at the tender age of 17.

Castellet (who won her first medal in her fifth Olympic Games and became the first Spanish woman to medal since 1992) and Tomita put up a good fight against the most-dominant competitor in the history of the women’s snowboard halfpipe, pulling off big runs, big tricks and big scores.

"We push each other and motivate one another to try new things," silver-winner Castellet said of Kim, who she trains with and ranks as a close friend. "We value each other as athletes, not as rivals, and she’s a very good athlete.

"She [Kim] has a great Olympic spirit," added the Spaniard.

But try as they might, neither Queralt nor Tomita had what was needed to get near Kim -- who recently took time off from the sport to attend Princeton University.

Kim pushes envelope with win sewn up

She was devastating on the day and a worthy back-to-back Olympic champion of the pipe. She took advantage of her next two runs to try to push the limits of the sport even farther. She fell trying a 1260 in her second and third runs, which would have made her the first woman to ever land the trick in competition.

The Men’s snowboard halfpipe finals will take place on 11 February with Shaun White – in his last competition before retiring – aiming to win his fourth gold medal from five Olympic games, while the Japanese trio of Hiranos (Ayumu, Kaishu and Ruka) and Australia's Scotty James try to spoil the 35-year-old American legend’s going-away party.

Women’s snowboard halfpipe results

1 Chloe Kim (USA) 94.00

(USA) 94.00 2 Queralt Castellet (ESP) 90.25

(ESP) 90.25 3 Sena Tomita (JPN) 88.25

