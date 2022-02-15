Medals update: Joergen Graabak wins gold in Nordic Combined individual Gundersen large hill/10km at Beijing 2022

The whole of Norway will be jumping after claiming a 1-2 finish in the Nordic combined discipline on Tuesday (15 February) at the National Ski Jumping Centre & National Cross-Country Skiing Centre at Beijing 2022.

The winner of the individual Gundersen large hill and 10km cross-country event, Joergen Graabak, crossed the line first in a time of 27:13.3 just ahead of a chasing three. One of those was his compatriot Jens Luraas Oftebro, who had the race of his life to claim silver (27:13.7).

Post race, Graabak said: "It’s a bit surreal to be honest, I really didn’t expect that but I had a really strong finish and was able to cross the finish line first so it’s really a big dream come true.”

Japan's Watabe Akito bagged bronze (27:13.9) just two seconds ahead of Germany's Manuel Faisst, who finished fourth, unable to claim a medal after Germany swept the podium in 2018. The defending Olympic champion, Johannes Rydzek finished down the field in 28th.

The next best finisher, Austria's Lukas Greiderer – already the bronze medallist in the individual normal hill at Beijing 2022 – finished behind Faisst with 2021 world champion in this discipline, Johannes Lamparter coming sixth.

The leader heading into the 10km race after the ski jump, Jarl Magnus Riiber, a silver medallist in the team event at PyeongChang 2018, had a healthy 45-second lead over the next athlete, but was always likely to struggle having just been released from COVID-19 quarantine. His task was made nigh on impossible after taking a wrong turn early in the race, losing 20 seconds from his lead. Riiber finished eighth.

*Individual Gundersen large hill/10km results: *

1- Joergen Graabak (NOR) – 27:13.3

2- Jens Luraas Oftebro (NOR) – 27:13.7

3- Watabe Akito (JPN) – 27:13.9

More to follow...