Medals update: Netherlands' Ireen Wust wins speed skating 1500m gold at Beijing 2022
Wust wins gold in Beijing's National Speed Skating Oval, with Japan's Takagi Miho clinching silver and Antoinette de Jong bronze.
The Netherlands' Ireen Wust has won gold in the women's speed skating 1500m race, setting a new Olympic record of 1:53.28 in the process. The Dutch athlete secured a narrow victory over Japan's world record holder Takagi Miho who finished in 1:53.72, while Wust's compatriot Antoinette de Jong won the bronze medal in 1:54.82.
More to follow...