Medals update: Germans Tobias Wedl and Tobias Arlt win third straight men's luge doubles gold at Beijing 2022 

Imperious German duo Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt further cemented their legendary status, sliding to an unprecedented third consecutive Olympic men’s doubles luge gold medal at Beijing 2022 on Wednesday (9 February).

Wendl and Arlt set a host of milestones as they slayed the ‘flying snow dragon’ on their way to a fifth Olympic gold adding to the four titles they won in Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018 in both the doubles and team events.

In the end, their biggest competition came from perennial rivals and compatriots Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken biting at their heels on every run.

‘The Tobys’, as Wendl and Arlt are affectionately known, laid down the gauntlet on their first run with a track record of 58.255 seconds which they followed up with 58.299 on the second for a combined winning time of 1:56.554.

Eggert and Benecken, who dominated the World Cup season heading into Beijing, had to be content with the silver medal finish 0.099s slower than their compatriots with a time of 1:56.653. Austrian pair Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller earned the third step on the podium, clocking 1:57.065.

Men’s doubles luge results:

1- Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt (GER) 1:56.554

2- Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken (GER)1:56.653

3- Thomas Steu and Lorrenz Koller (AUT) 1:57.065

More to follow…