Medals update: Finland's Iivo Niskanen bags gold in cross-country 15km classic

Finland's Iivo Niskanen bagged gold in the men's cross-country skiing 15km classic at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on Friday (11 February) to add to the medal tally already claimed by his family at Beijing 2022. The 30-year-old won bronze in the men's 30km skiathlon on Sunday and sister Kerttu Niskanen won silver in a thrilling 10km race on Thursday.

Niskanen's time of 37:54.8 was a healthy 23 seconds ahead of nearest rival, ROC's Alexander Bolshunov, who had claimed gold to Niskanen's third place in the skiathlon. The Norwegian gold-medal winner of the men's sprint on Tuesday, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, claimed bronze (38:32.3).

Switzerland's Dario Cologna, who was aiming for a fourth consecutive gold medal in this event having won the top prize in Sochi 2014, also in classic style, and two further golds in the same distance but in freestyle at Vancouver 2010 and PyeongChang 2018, finished in 44th place. The legend is set to retire at the end of this season.

The now three-time Olympic champion, Niskanen produced a blistering pace throughout the race, which Bolshunov was unable to match. Klaebo appeared to set off at a pedestrian level, particularly compared to the rocket-like approach of Bolshunov at race start, but made his way through the field in a measured way, getting stronger towards race end to claim bronze.

Not best pleased with anything other than gold, Bolshunov commented: "On one hand, I am happy. But on the other, I was still aiming for the victory. I wanted to fight until the very finish today, but Iivo was a lot stronger. However, there are still races in which I can fight for gold."

On being asked whether skipping the sprint races to help him recover after the skiathlon helped, the 25-year-old said: "I would say that it helped 100% if I won today, but today I only got second place, so I'll say that it helped 90%."

Sprint specialist Klaebo, who is also a three-time gold medallist from PyeongChang 2018, commented after the race: "I'm really satisfied. For me, the third place today was as good as a gold medal. It's my first podium in a distance race in a championship, so doing it in an individual race as well, it's really special. Really an amazing feeling."

Beijing 2022 men's cross country-skiing 15km classic results

Iivo Niskanen (FIN) - 37:54.8

Alexander Bolshunov (ROC) - 38:18.0

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo (NOR) - 38:32.3

The next race for in cross-country skiing takes place on Saturday (12 February) with the women’s 4x5km relay. The next men’s event is the 4x10km relay, which takes place Sunday 13 February. For the full cross-country skiing schedule check here.