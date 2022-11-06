Medal table – 51st FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022

Discover the medal standings from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, Great Britain.

By Olympics.com | 6 November 2022
FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022 medal standings
Team Gold Silver Bronze Total
United States of America (USA) 3 4 1 8
People's Republic of China (CHN) 3 2 0 5
Japan (JPN) 2 3 3 8
Great Britain (GBR) 2 1 3 6
Brazil (BRA) 1 0 2 3
Armenia (ARM) 1 0 1 2
Ireland (IRL) 1 0 0 1
Türkiye (TUR) 1 0 0 1
Canada (CAN) 0 1 1 2
Philippines (PHI) 0 1 1 2
Germany (GER) 0 1 0 1
Jordan (JOR) 0 1 0 1
Belgium (BEL) 0 0 1 1
France (FRA) 0 0 1 1
Ukraine (UKR) 0 0 1 1

More from

GO OLYMPIC. GET ALL THIS.

Free live sport events. Unlimited access to series. Unrivalled Olympic news & highlights.
Sign up here Sign up here