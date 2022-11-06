|Team
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|United States of America (USA)
|3
|4
|1
|8
|People's Republic of China (CHN)
|3
|2
|0
|5
|Japan (JPN)
|2
|3
|3
|8
|Great Britain (GBR)
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Brazil (BRA)
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Armenia (ARM)
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Ireland (IRL)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Türkiye (TUR)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Canada (CAN)
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Philippines (PHI)
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Germany (GER)
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Jordan (JOR)
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Belgium (BEL)
|0
|0
|1
|1
|France (FRA)
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ukraine (UKR)
|0
|0
|1
|1
Medal table – 51st FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022
Discover the medal standings from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, Great Britain.
By Olympics.com | 6 November 2022
GO OLYMPIC. GET ALL THIS.
Free live sport events. Unlimited access to series. Unrivalled Olympic news & highlights.