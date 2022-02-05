Medals update: Walter Wallberg shocks moguls king Mikael Kingsbury to win gold at Beijing 2022

In the last run of the competition, Sweden's Walter Wallberg, claimed a shock gold medal in the freestyle skiing moguls event at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park in Beijing on Saturday (5 February). The 21-year-old, who has never won a World Cup event, performed the run of his life to claim the Olympic title.

Wallberg beat the most accomplished mogul skier of all time, Canadian Mikael Kingsbury, who was looking to add another crown to his collection and defend his Olympic Winter Games title from PyeongChang 2018.

Using his notorious all-or-nothing approach Japan's Horishima Ikuma finished third.

More to follow...