Medals update: Benjamin Karl wins gold in men's snowboard parallel giant slalom

The most decorated athlete in the sport, Austria's Benjamin Karl, finally wins Olympic gold, 12 years on from when he was last in an Olympic Winter Games final. The 36-year-old came out on top when up against Tim Mastnak in the big final, with the Slovenian coming away from the event with a silver medal.

Victor Wild grabbed bronze for ROC with a disappointed Roland Fischnaller sliding into fourth. The 41-year-old Italian wanted the one thing missing from his career, an Olympic medal.

Karl, the now three-time Olympic medallist – he won silver at his debut Games at Vancouver 2010, and bronze at PyeongChang 2018 said after the race. "It was not, of course, one of my best runs (he committed a mistake before his opponent Mastnak who lost gold after making his own error), but at the Olympic Games we have one race in four years. Only one chance to win and it's a life project and it's become reality."

"The last run was my worst of the whole day," said Mastnak of his bittersweet moment. "I made a mistake here in the bottom and I'm a little bit disappointed but at least I'm second and I must be happy. If you win a medal you can't feel bad, so it was good day."

Defending gold medallist from PyeongChang 2018 Nevin Galmarini of Switzerland – who also won silver at Scohi 2014 in this event – did not make it through the first elimination round, nor did the leader of the 2021-22 World Cup standings in this discipline, Germany’s Stefan Baumeister.

The next snowboard event is the women’s snowboard cross medal event and the men’s and women’s halfpipe qualifications on Wednesday (9 February).