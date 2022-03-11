Maxime Montaggioni celebrates ‘smooth’ banked snowboard victory

It was a big moment for France's Maxime Montaggioni, who let out an almighty scream to celebrate his victory in the men’s banked slalom snowboard on Friday (11 March). Now, he is a Paralympic champion

“I feel (like I’m) on a cloud. Very smooth. The muscles have relaxed. It's difficult to stand in front of you. But it's a very cool sensation,” the 32-year-old said to Olympics.com

“For me, the work has paid off. That's good for the team, for the people I work with. It's incredible. I couldn't believe that it will be a gold.”

After becoming a double world champion in Lillehammer early this year, the Paralympics didn’t start the way that he had hoped. He finished 10th in the SB-UL category of the snowboard cross. But he’s now become a champion on the biggest stage. It’s a small step to emulate one of his heroes – France’s three-time Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner.

“He has won so many titles. For French people, he's like a legend. And for me too, and it's so nice to join the [the] club of gold medals.”

Montaggioni also draws inspiration from double Olympic champion snowboarder Pierre Vaultier.

“He just launched a new video and it's I saw the documentary just yesterday with my physio, and it was a very good motivation because Pierre is incredible. And even if he has to stop competition, he will [still] bring a lot for snowboarding.

“I have met him many times. We share the same army job. It’s incredible what he has done, and I hope he has followed me and supports me, but this [he is] a very, very big motivation for me.”

Memorable victories for People's Republic of China

It was a great day for the People's Republic of China at the banked slalom snowboard. The team picked up six Paralympic medals in total at the event - including two golds for two men. Sun Qi was fasted in the SV-LL2 category as Wu Zhongwei edged out Chris Vos of the Netherlands in the SB-LL1 race.

“At the Paralympic Games, there are some new faces, like the Chinese," Chris Vos said after the race.

"In a ‘normal’ field I would have gold today but it’s the Paralympic Games and there are always surprises and different things happening, and the Chinese (gold medallist, WU Zhongwei) did a really good job on his last run, on his first run as well.

“(It’s about) fighting to the end and trying to get the best out of yourself. I just did two really good runs and I’m happy that it was enough for a medal.”

Silver medallist Chris Vos of Team Netherlands celebrates after competing in the Men's Banked Slalom Snowboard SB-LL1 during day seven of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics Picture by 2022 Getty Images

“I gave everything I had. I tried everything and I can be proud of what I did today. The Chinese (gold medallist, WU Zhongwei) was just faster," Vos continued.

“I always go for gold but it just feels really good after the snowboard cross (last Monday) where I got fourth and just missed a medal but I have a medal right now.

“Of course, my girlfriend Lisa Bunschoten (Dutch snowboarder, who finished fourth in snowboard cross and seventh in banked slalom) didn’t have her day. We worked so hard for this."

WU Zhongwei celebrates after winning the men's banked slalom snowboard Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Beijing 2022: Women's Banked Slalom Snowboard

Brenna Huckaby of the USA won in the women's banked slalom competition with China's GENG Yanhong and LI Tiantian picking up silver and bronze respectively.

Lisa Dejong couldn't improve on her silver medal in the snowboard cross with a eighth place on the day.

"Every morning I put on the 'Top 40 pop songs' [playlist] and I just have a little party [to get] fired up. [It] didn't work out so well for me today, but I improved my times. I did my best runs that I can do on that course."

Despite her results, she praised the competitors and the community that they have created.

"I know for snowboard there's so much camaraderie within our snowboard community... Everyone's out there cheering each other on. No matter what country you're from, we're all just so stoked to see everyone getting better and see the sport rise."