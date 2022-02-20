Snowboard men's slopestyle finals - Featuring Max Parrot - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights

Many snowboard fans were rooting for Max Parrot in the snowboard men's slopestyle event. After his silver medal at PyeongChang 2018, the Canadian overcame cancer to collect gold at Beijing 2022.

Figure Skating
Max PARROT
Picture by 2022 Getty Images

After the finals, Parrot said his battle with cancer in 2019 and the perspective he gained made him a better snowboarder. That was certainly in evidence in his second run in the men's slopestyle final as he combined huge air and technical brilliance in the rail section. Canada's joy was completed by a bronze for veteran Mark McMorris, while Su Yiming of the People's Republic of China grabbed silver.

This video will be available in the US starting from March 2nd (00:01 PST|03:01 EST).

More from

SNOWBOARD FAN? GET ALL THIS.

Unrivalled news. Latest highlights. Personalised updates.
Sign me up Sign me up