Snowboard men's slopestyle finals - Featuring Max Parrot - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights
Many snowboard fans were rooting for Max Parrot in the snowboard men's slopestyle event. After his silver medal at PyeongChang 2018, the Canadian overcame cancer to collect gold at Beijing 2022.
Picture by 2022 Getty Images
After the finals, Parrot said his battle with cancer in 2019 and the perspective he gained made him a better snowboarder. That was certainly in evidence in his second run in the men's slopestyle final as he combined huge air and technical brilliance in the rail section. Canada's joy was completed by a bronze for veteran Mark McMorris, while Su Yiming of the People's Republic of China grabbed silver.
This video will be available in the US starting from March 2nd (00:01 PST|03:01 EST).