Snowboard men's slopestyle finals - Featuring Max Parrot - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights

After the finals, Parrot said his battle with cancer in 2019 and the perspective he gained made him a better snowboarder. That was certainly in evidence in his second run in the men's slopestyle final as he combined huge air and technical brilliance in the rail section. Canada's joy was completed by a bronze for veteran Mark McMorris, while Su Yiming of the People's Republic of China grabbed silver.

