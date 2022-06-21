Matteo Pellicone wrestling: Ravi Dahiya to return but Bajrang Punia skips Rome meet – watch live streaming

Olympic medallists Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Sakshi Malik will lead the Indian wrestling contingent at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series 2022 in Rome, Italy from June 22 to 25.

The third of the five ranking series events this year, Matteo Pellicone will feature 30 Indian wrestlers across 29 weight categories. Points earned from this event will count towards the wrestlers’ seeding at the World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia this September.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Ravi Dahiya makes a return to the mat after skipping the Bolat Turlykhanov Cup earlier this month due to health issues.

Ravi Dahiya has been in excellent form this season and won his third straight Asian title, along with another gold medal at Yasar Dogu and a silver at the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov tournament. He will be competing in the 61kg freestyle in Rome.

Meanwhile, Tokyo 2020 bronze winner Bajrang Punia has decided to skip the event and so has world championship silver medallist Deepak Punia.

The women’s contingent will be spearheaded by Rio 2016 bronze winner Sakshi Malik, who comes to Rome on the back of a gold medal-finish at Bulat Turlykhanov.

Competing in the stacked 62kg field, Sakshi Malik faces a tough challenge from Under-23 world champion Ana Godinez of Canada and world silver winner Iryna Koliadenko from Ukraine.

Two-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat, who booked her Commonwealth Games 2022 berth in May, will compete in the 55kg category while world championships bronze medallist and two-time Asian champion Sarita Mor will be in action in the 59kg event.

Meanwhile, India's Greco-Roman squad features Arjun Halakurki, Harpreet Singh and Sachin Sahrawat, all of whom won bronze at the Asian championships.

Where to watch Matteo Pellicone wrestling 2022 live in India?

Live streaming of the Matteo Pellicone wrestling 2022 will be available on United World Wrestling’s (UWW) official website.

There will be no telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.

Indian wrestling squad for Matteo Pellicone wrestling 2022

Freestyle: Abhishek Dhaka (57kg), Ravi Kumar (61kg), Anuj Kumar (65kg), Mulayam Yadav (70kg), Jaideep (74kg), Deepak (79kg), Sanjeet Kundu (86kg), Akash (92kg), Sahil Sehrawat (97kg), Mohit Grewal (125kg)

Greco-Roman: Arjun Halakurki (55kg), Gyanender Dahiya (60kg), Anil (63kg), Sachin Sahrawat (67kg), Vikas (72kg), Sachin (77kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg), Manoj Kumar (87kg), Ravi (97kg), Satish (130kg)

Women’s: Shivani Pawar (50kg), Sushma Shokeen (55kg), Vinesh Phogat (55kg), Mansi Ahlawat (57kg), Sarita Mor (59kg), Sakshi Malik (62kg), Manisha (65kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), Manju (72kg), Pooja Sihag (76kg)

Matteo Pellicone wrestling 2022: Full schedule and live match times in India

(All timings in Indian Standard Time)

Wednesday, June 22

Greco-Roman qualification and repechage: 55, 60, 63, 67, 87, 97, 130kg – 2:00 PM IST onwards

Greco-Roman finals: 55, 60, 63, 67, 87, 97, 130kg – 9:30 PM IST onwards

Thursday, June 23

Greco-Roman qualification and repechage: 72, 77, 82kg – 2:00 PM IST onwards

Women’s qualification and repechage: 57-62-68-76kg – 2:00 PM IST onwards

Greco-Roman finals: 72, 77, 82kg – 9:30 PM IST onwards

Women’s finals: 57-62-68-76kg - 9:30 PM IST onwards

Friday, June 24

Women’s qualification and repechage: 50, 53, 55, 59, 65, 72kg – 2:00 PM IST onwards

Freestyle qualification and repechage: 97, 125kg – 2:00 PM IST onwards

Women’s finals: 50, 53, 55, 59, 65, 72kg – 9:30 PM IST onwards

Freestyle finals: 97, 125kg – 9:30 PM IST onwards

Saturday, June 25

Freestyle qualification and repechage: 57, 61, 65, 70, 74, 79, 86, 92kg – 2:00 PM IST onwards

Freestyle finals: 57, 61, 65, 70, 74, 79, 86, 92kg – 9:30 PM IST onwards