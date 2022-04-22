Mathias Boe to return as Indian badminton doubles coach after Tan Kim Her snub

Danish great Mathias Boe, who won the men’s doubles silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics, is likely to retain his charge as coach for Indian doubles badminton teams until the Asian Games 2022.

Mathias Boe, a former world No. 1 in doubles, coached the Indian doubles teams, including top men’s pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Dane wanted to continue coaching Indian doubles players after Tokyo 2020 but not on a full-time basis, an arrangement the Badminton Association of India (BAI) wasn’t keen on.

The federation tried to re-appoint Malaysian ace Tan Kim Her, who was in charge of the Indian doubles setup from 2015 to 2019, after releasing Boe. The plan, though, didn’t work out.

Though the Indian sports ministry approved Tan Kim Her’s appointment till the Asian Games 2026, the Malaysian refused to accept the offer leading to the re-hiring of Mathias Boe.

Mathias Boe, who is dating Indian Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, has already started working with the Indian doubles players ahead of their campaign at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022, which starts in Muntinlupa, the Philippines on April 26.

“Since Boe is here, we thought of using the opportunity to train with him for a week ahead of the Asian Championships,” Satwiksairaj Rankireddy told PTI. “The thing with him is he is very good at analysing the game and telling us exactly how to work on the mistakes.”

In December last year, the BAI had opted to retain most of its coaching staff till September 30 this year with the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games scheduled in a busy 2022 calendar.

The position of the Indian men’s singles coach, however, still lies vacant after Indonesia’s Agus Dwi Santoso, who held the post previously, left in November last year.

Indian women’s singles ace PV Sindhu, meanwhile, will be without Park Tae Sang, her personal coach, for the Badminton Asian Championships as the Korean is on leave till May.

In Park Tae Sang’s absence, Vidhi Chaudhary will accompany the double Olympic medallist to the Philippines. Chaudhary, a NIS qualified coach, is currently training PV Sindhu at the Suchitra Academy Hyderabad.