Matej Mohoric wins 2022 Milan-San Remo

Slovenia's Matej Mohoric has won the 113th editions of the Milan-San Remo, the first road cycling Monument of the season, on Saturday (19 March).

The 27-year-old of the Team Bahrain Victorious finished in front of France's Anthony Turgis (Total Energies), with Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Felix) of the Netherlands completing the podium on his first race back.

More to follow

2022 Milan-San Remo: Results

1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 06:27:49

2 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 00:00:02

3 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix

4 Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco

5 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

6 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

7 Soren Kragh Andersen (Nor) Team DSM

8 Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma

9 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Movistar 00:00:05

10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:00:11