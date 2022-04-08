The Masters Round 2: Scottie Scheffler storms into five shot lead as Tiger Woods fights back to stay in touch

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler leads the way on eight under at the 2022 Masters after a stunning performance on the second day of action at Augusta National, Friday 9 March.

The 25-year-old Texan shot a round of 67 that included seven birdies to give himself a five-shot cushion over the chasing pack in second place.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama is in that group on three under, tied with Irishman Shane Lowry, 2011 champion Charl Schwartzel, and Day 1 leader Im Sung-jae.

Four golfers are tied for third place and six for fourth.

It was a challenging day with blustery conditions blowing many shots off course at the Augusta National, the bunkers and water traps had a busy day and some big names posted some big scores.

Tiger Woods fought back from a nightmarish start with four bogeys in the first five holes to claw it back and card a +2 on the day.

That leaves him at one over and still in with a shout, tied for sixth place, he's back after a near fatal accident just over a year ago.

“I got off to a terrible start," a smiling Tiger told Sky TV after his round on Friday.

"I hit some bad shots, and a couple of big gusts of wind that took my ball all over the place. I thought, OK, this isn’t going well!"

But after an impressive turnaround he was happy with his day's work: "It was a good fight, and I’m in the ballgame."

Asked about how his body is holding up he said: “I’m feeling it! We’ve got some work ahead of us tonight!”

A highlight of the day say Stewart Cink hit a hole-in-one on the 16th before turning to his son and caddie Reagan to give him a massive hug and said 'happy birthday.'

Golf Masters 2022 at Augusta after round two - results

The second round is followed by the cut after 36 holes, with only the top 50 players and ties progressing to the third and fourth rounds.

1. Scottie Scheffler (USA), -8

T2 Charl Schwartzel (RSA), -3

T2 Im Sung-jae (KOR), -3

T2 Shane Lowry (IRL), -3

T2 Matsayuma Hideki (JAP), -3

T6 Harold Varner III (USA), -2

T6 Dustin Johnson (USA), -2

T6 Kevin Na (USA), -2

T6 Cameron Smith (AUS), -2

T10 Corey Conners (CAN), -1

T10 Joaquin Niemann (CHI), -1

T10 Dustin Thomas (USA), -1

T10 Colin Morikawa (USA), -1

T10 Will Zalatoris (USA), -1

T10 Danny Willett

2022 Masters Tournament – Weekend Schedule

Saturday, 9 April: Third round

Sunday, 10 April: Fourth and final round, followed by play-off if needed. Green Jacket ceremony and trophy presentation take place after a winner is confirmed.