Masomah Ali Zada on representing Afghan women at national championships: "It's an alarm clock for the world"

On 23 October, the 2022 Afghan national road cycling championships for women will take place.

Afghan women's sport, under the Taliban?

Things are not quite that straightforward and there are a few caveats. The race won't be taking place in Afghanistan, for obvious reasons. It will instead be held over a 28.5-km loop in Aigle, Switzerland, organised by cycling's global body the UCI.

Among those taking part will be Masomah Ali Zada, the Tokyo 2020 Refugee Olympic Team member who became the first Afghan woman cyclist to compete at an Olympic Games. Masomah, who is a civil engineering student in Lille, France, wants to use the race to send the world a message.

Speaking to Olympics.com, the 26-year-old says: "This championship is like an alarm clock for the world.

"This championship will help to make the media aware of the situation of women in Afghanistan. I hope the world which is asleep finally wakes up to help the women in my country."

"Heart-breaking"

The Taliban have governed Afghanistan since the group took over the capital Kabul in August 2021. Since then, women's rights that were widespread under the democratic civilian government have been curtailed, including the right to study and the right to practise sport.

That's something Masomah says the wider world is losing sight of. She hopes the Championships will bring that back into the spotlight.

"To remind all the people who said they would defend their (Afghan women's) human rights, or the feminists who claimed they would defend the rights of women, that so far nothing was done and nothing has changed in Afghanistan. On the contrary, women's rights get worse and worse by the day," she says passionately.

"Every day we lose one more thing. At the beginning, women were not allowed to go to school, now they cannot even work, sport is still not allowed. Every day there is a new stricter rule to try and eradicate Afghan women from society."

Masomah is well aware she is speaking (and cycling) from a position of safety, something many of her compatriots back in Afghanistan are not able to do. "Whenever I can cycle in a secure and free environment I feel very grateful that I am able to do so but at the same time I get sad.

"I can't help but think about the women back home who also want to work but can't because of the security situation there and the strict rules set by the Taliban and that is heart-breaking."

Providing hope for Afghanistan

Masomah, who finished 25th in the Tokyo 2020 women's road time trial by completing the 22.1-km course in just over 44 minutes, is keen for the Championships and her fellow cyclists to motivate women and children back home.

"I have received some messages on my Instagram account from young girls telling me that they have followed my journey and feel inspired by it," she shares. It's something she never set out to do. Cycling, she says, was something she did because "I wanted to practise sport and take part in competitions."

Of the sports she did in school – before the Taliban's return – cycling had a different profile to basketball, volleyball, and taekwondo. "Whenever we cycled through the streets, it was either not safe or we were insulted and told things that were not true. So because of this danger and all the insults a lot of women got discouraged (from cycling)."

And that, she says, changed her mindset from being something she did just to do sport to something she did for a grander reason. "I can't just do it for personal reasons to accomplish certain goals but I should try and change people's opinion about it," she recalls. "It is just because people are not used to seeing it? I am sure if women started cycling, people's eyes would start getting used to it and it will become normal.

"So I told myself, I have to do it and encourage all the other women in Afghanistan to do it."

Now, she and her colleagues taking part in the National Championships on Sunday get to do that, albeit in a vastly-changed landscape.

Re-uniting with friends

Many sports helped evacuate female athletes from the country in the aftermath of the Taliban's return to power, and cycling was no different. The UCI went into action, working with other governments, NGOs, the Asian Cycling Confederation, and Sylvan Adams of the Israel-Premier Tech team to help 165 Afghans leave.

While Masomah was not one of them – she had resettled in France in 2017 after threats on her life for practising cycling – a number of those who were evacuated to safety settled in Switzerland, and will race on Sunday in either the elite women or under-23 categories.

"It's important to underline that UCI saved the life of these women who can now live in a safe country, where they can study and re-build their lives," Masomah points out.

"For me, since I arrived in France five years ago, I could not represent my country and now with this championship I can participate in a race in the name of Afghanistan. And finally thanks to this championship I can see all my friends again, my teammates with whom I used to ride in Afghanistan until the Taliban came back.

"Now we will all gather again in Switzerland, remember our good memories and defend women's rights together."