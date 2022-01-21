Martins Dukurs: Latvia's 'Superman' on quest for elusive Olympic gold

Martins Dukurs, for all intents and purposes, is the definition of athletic consistency. At 37, the Latvian powerhouse has amassed a CV that would rival any athlete in the winter sports world.

Six world championships. 12 European championships. 11 World Cup titles. Two Olympic silver medals.

The glaring omission, of course, is that Olympic gold medal; a prize that so far has eluded the skeleton veteran. But after capturing his third consecutive World Cup title in 2022 - not to mention another European trophy - Latvia's 'Superman' is in superb form ahead of the skeleton competition at Beijing 2022.

Martins Dukurs Picture by 2018 Getty Images

A World Cup season to remember

Dukurs came into the 2021-22 IBSF Skeleton World Cup season as the Crystal Globe favourite (awarded to the World Cup overall winner), and with good reason; the Latvian had finished first in the previous two seasons, and had 58 World Cup race wins under his belt.

But after four races of the eight-race campaign, Dukurs had yet to find the top of the podium.

If Dukurs was worried, he didn't show it.

The Latvian delved into his infinite pool of experience to win three of the next four races to finish on 1623 points - just 72 points ahead of Axel Jung in second - and claim his 11th World Cup title in 13 seasons.

Dukurs most recent triumph is all the more remarkable when you consider the Olympian had planned to retire following the PyeongChang 2018 Games. But after failing to medal in the Republic of Korea, Dukurs knew he still had something to prove.

“That’s the reason why I didn’t retire,” he told IBSF. “If I won a medal I would have said enough. The feeling was I had more to give and the 2019 season was incredible. We did a lot of testing, some things worked out and some things were painful but that’s the way."

Since his non-retirement, Dukurs has won two European championships, three Crystal Globes, and one world championship.

The question now becomes: Will Dukurs claim Olympic gold in Beijing?

"This is a new competition"

One of the reasons Dukurs is yet to win gold in Olympic skeleton is also the simplest: it's incredibly hard to do. Despite first featuring on the Winter Olympic programme way back in 1928, skeleton has only been contested at the Games seven times - and there have been seven different winners in the men's competition.

So winning a World Cup title - or even a world title for that matter - is no indicator of success at the Olympics. And Dukurs, who is one of only four men to have won two Olympic skeleton medals, is well aware that the skeleton competition at Beijing 2022 will be a different contest altogether.

“This is a new competition,” Dukurs told The Washington Post. “Really interesting, really crazy track ... a totally different race.”

The sliding competition at Beijing 2022 will take place at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, located in the Xiaohaituo mountain area in Yanqing, 74km north-west of the Chinese capital.

The track that will be used for the sliding events is the first of its kind in the world to include a 360-degree turn.

Rivals to the throne

Another reason Dukurs has yet to win Olympic gold is the depth and quality of his competition. Granted, all the athletes (save those from the People's Republic of China) will have a fairly similar lack of experience on the Yanqing track, but there are several powerhouse names who could deny Dukurs once again. Sochi 2014 champion Aleksandr Tretyakov, three-time world champion Axel Jungk, reigning world champion Christopher Grotheer and defending Olympic champion Yun Sungbin are just four names that Dukurs will have to contend with in Beijing.

However, Dukurs does have the advantage of experience (he has been competiting since 1998), and he has seemingly been a man on a mission since the disappointment of PyeongChang four years ago.

The result is that a global audience should be in for one heck of a spectacle when Dukurs and the rest of the men's skeleton field take to the ice from 10-11 February.