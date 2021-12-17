Martins Dukurs and Tina Hermann show champion form with skeleton World Cup wins

The skeleton World Cup in Altenberg saw some familiar faces on top of the podium as six-time men's world champion Martins Dukurs and reigning women's world champion Tina Hermann both registered impressive wins.

Dukurs' victory was his first of the season, as the Latvian two-time Olympic silver medallist beat Germany's Axel Jungk by 0.19 seconds, with Jungk's compatriot Christopher Grotheer 0.41 seconds back in third.

In a reverse of the podium, Grotheer remains the overall leader in the World Cup standings, with Jungk second and Dukurs in third. However, the result represents a return to winning form for the Latvian legend Dukurs with less than two months until the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

In the women's race, Hermann won her second World Cup of the season, finishing 0.11 seconds ahead of Italy's Valentina Margaglio. The win moved Hermann into second place in the overall standings, where she trails the Netherlands' Kimberley Bos (965 points) by a mere 17 points with Sochi 2014 bronze medallist Elena Nikitina third on 938 points.

The race represented a turnaround in fortune for second-place Margaglio who had crashed out of the first race in Altenberg two weeks ago. Third place went to Yulia Kanakina who snagged her second-ever World Cup podium and first of the season.

The next stop on the World Cup tour takes place on New Year's Eve in Sigulda, Austria as athletes look to continue their preparations for Beijing 2022.

Altenberg World Cup men's top 3:

Martins Dukurs, 1:53.90 Axel Jungk, 1:54.09 Christopher Grotheer, 1:54.31

Altenberg World Cup women's top 3: