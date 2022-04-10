Martin Fuchs delivers clean rounds to win FEI Jumping World Cup Final

Switzerland's Martin Fuchs delivered when it mattered to win the equestrian jumping title at the 2022 FEI World Cup Finals in Leipzig, Germany, on Sunday (10 April).

Heading into the second round of Final III, Fuchs, riding Chaplin, was in joint-third place with five penalties carried over from Friday's Final II and no points from the first round on Sunday.

He was therefore the third-to-last to go in the last round, knowing that his fate would be out of his hands no matter what.

After he and Chaplin went clear, the Netherlands' Harrie Smolders on Monaco, who had four penalty points carried over, picked up four more points for another fault to drop him behind Fuchs.

And when the American rider McLain Ward on Contagious, the last up, struggled – their nine faults saw the duo tumble down to seventh place – Fuchs had his title.

Sweden's Jens Fredricson, riding Markan Cosmopolit, took the bronze.

Olympic champ von Bredow-Werndl triumphant

Earlier in the week, reigning Olympic champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl took the gold medal in dressage Grand Prix Freestyle.

Riding TSF Dalera BB, the same mare who accompanied von Bredow-Werndl at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to gold in both the individual and team events, the German was on top form.

Von Bredow-Werndl led after the Grand Prix stage of the event, and converted that into victory riding her mare to the same music as they used in the Olympic individual final in Tokyo.

Their total score of 90.836 percent was enough to seal gold for the German, who was competing despite being pregnant with her second child, who is due in August.

Denmark's Cathrine Dufour on Vamos Amigos took second place, while dressage legend Isabell Werth, riding Weihegold OLD, clinched bronze.

The FEI World Cup Finals also saw competition in the non-Olympic disciplines of driving and vaulting, with Netherlands' Bram Chardon taking the driving title. Janika Derks/Johannes Kay won the vaulting Pas de Deux crown, while Manon Moutinho and Lorenzo Lupacchini were the women's and men's champions respectively.