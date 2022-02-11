Medals update: Marte Olsbu Roeiseland wins women’s 7.5km sprint gold in Beijing 2022 biathlon

Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland made no mistake on the shooting range and flew on the cross-country course to win her first individual Olympic gold medal, in the women’s 7.5km at Beijing 2022 on Friday (11 February).

Buoyed by her deadeye shooting – hitting all 10 targets on both the prone and standing stages – Olsbu Roeiseland charged through the course to set a winning time of 20:44.3. She finished more than 30 seconds ahead of Sweden’s Elvira Oeberg in second place, with Dorothea Wierer of Italy taking home the bronze. All three podium finishers shot clean, avoiding the 150m penalty loop.

The 31-year-old Olsbu Roeiseland became only the third woman to win two medals in the sprint after winning silver on her debut in PyeongChang 2018. Olsbu Roeiseland now boasts three medals at Beijing 2022, adding to the gold in the mixed 4x6km relay and her bronze in women’s 15km individual bronze.

Speed queen

The flying Norwegian was unrivalled on the skis posting the fastest time on the range, coupled with her clean shooting, delivered her the victory.

Olsbu Roeiseland may soon become Norway’s most decorated female Olympian in the biathlon, with her five medals just one shy of Tiril Eckhoff’s record six. She has five medals to name, including the silver medals she won four years ago in the women’s sprint and mixed relay.

In PyeongChang, she narrowly missed out on a medal in the 10km pursuit but will have another shot on Sunday (13 February). The 11-time world champion will chase more individual silverware when she lines up in the 12.5km mass in eight days.

“I think today for me, it was a perfect race. I did the best I could, and I think today is one of my best races ever, and to do that in the Olympics, I don’t know what to say,” Roeiseland told Eurosport.

“I’m just smiling, and it’s just an amazing day. On her shape for the rest of the competition. I feel strong, and of course, it’s hard to ski here, but my shape is good, and I’m just smiling. I’m really excited.”

Women’s 7.5km sprint results:

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (NOR) – 20:44.3

Elvira Oeberg (SWE) – 21:15.2

Dorothea Wierer (ITA) – 21:21.5

The next race in the biathlon takes place on Saturday (12 February) with the men’s 10km sprint. The next women’s event is the 10km pursuit, which takes place Sunday (13 February). For the full biathlon schedule click here.