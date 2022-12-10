Select your language
Marta Bassino wins giant slalom on home snow at Sestriere World Cup

The Italian beat some of the world's top skiers finishing ahead of defending Olympic champions Sara Hector and  Petra Vlhová in second and third place respectively. Mikaela Shiffrin defends lead in overall World Cup standings. 

2 min By Olympics.com
disciplineAlpine Skiing
Marta Bassino
(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

Marta Bassino made a stunning return to the top of the podium in the giant slalom on home snow in Sestriere, Italy beating a world-class alpine field on Saturday (10 December).

The former world champion found her way back onto the World Cup podium for the first time in nearly two years courtesy of consistent performances on both her runs. She was the second fastest behind first-run leader Petra Vlhová and clocked the third fastest time on the second.

The 27-year-old Bassino edged Olympic champion Sara Hector of Sweden into second place, finishing 0.11 seconds ahead with a combined time of 2:28.89.

Vlhová, looking for her first victory of the season, had to be content with third place with a time of 2:29.29.

Double Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin remains at the top of the overall World Cup rankings despite finishing sixth Sestriere. The American sits on 305 points and has a 25 point lead over Vlhova. after her two wins from the start of the season when she dominated the two opening slalom events in Levi, Finland.

She currently sits third on the all-time list with 76 World Cup race wins, behind icons Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82).

Everything you need to know about this World Cup season

