Mark McMorris Beijing 2022 schedule: 14 February, men's snowboard big air qualification runs

On 14 February, Canada’s star snowboarder Mark McMorris will compete in the men’s snowboard big air qualification runs at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out his schedule of the day below.

The three-time Olympic bronze medallist in slopestyle, who added the last of those medals in the Beijing 2022 competition on 7 February, is looking for his first medal in the big air event after finishing in 10th place at PyeongChang 2018. He has an incredible five Winter X Games golds to his name in slopestyle and four Winter X Games golds in big air. Even more remarkable was his performance last time out at PyeongChang 2018 when he returned to the competition just under a year after suffering near-fatal internal injuries in a snowboarding accident.

Mark McMorris schedule, 14 February

Men's Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 1

13:30 - 14:14 (Beijing time)

Men's Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 2

14:15 - 14:59 (Beijing time)

Men's Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 3

15:00 - 15:45 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Mark McMorris compete

