Carolina Marin stunned at Malaysia Open - PV Sindhu into quarter-finals 

Badminton superstar Carolina Marin surprisingly crashed out in round two at the 2022 Malaysia Open on Thursday (30 June).

The Rio 2016 Olympic champion lost to unseeded Line Kjaersfeldt from Denmark 19-21, 21-19, 13-21 in 74 minutes.

After reaching the last 16 at the recent Indonesia Open, the record six-time European champion looked dominant at the start of their encounter on Thursday (30 June) before succumbing to the aggressive style of her opponent. It was Kjaersfeldt's first win against the Spaniard after eleven consecutive defeats.

"I am still very far from my 100%," said Marin who wants to use her early exit as additional motivation for the World championships which start on 21 August in Tokyo.

An Se Young is also out. The South Korean lost against China's Han Yue 23-21, 18-21, 16-21.

Meanwhile, seven-seeded PV Sindhu needed 57 minutes to beat Thailand's unseeded Phittayaporn Chaiwan 19-21, 21-9, 21-14. Next up for the Indian is Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei) who has a 14-5 head-to-head record against the two-time Olympic medallist.

Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonatan Christie are also through. Ginting prevailed over Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin 21-18, 21-18 while his compatriot took care of Japan's Nishimoto Kenta 21-18, 21-17.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen and local hero Lee Zii Jia are also hoping to reach the quarter-finals today.