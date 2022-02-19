Ice hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin: Is she Canada's greatest Olympian?

Marie-Philip Poulin rewrote the record books as Team Canada claimed the women's hockey title at Beijing 2022.

The Canadian captain scored twice in a 3-2 win against Team USA in the gold medal game as she claimed her third Olympic title.

By finding the net in the final, Poulin set a new Olympic record by scoring in a fourth consecutive ice hockey gold medal match, as the first person - woman or man - to achieve that in the history of the Games, stretching all the way back to 1920.

Poulin has also scored the game-winning goal each of the past three times Canada has beaten the USA in the final.

It has led to questions of whether Poulin is Canada's greatest Olympian.

Poulin inspired by Canada gold

Watching the Salt Lake City 2002 Olympics inspired 10-year-old Poulin who was hooked after seeing Canada hockey beat the USA.

By the time Poulin was 18, she was an Olympic champion and World Championships silver medallist.

In 2015 Canada stalwarts Hayley Wickenheiser, Jayna Hefford and Jennifer Botterill hung up their skates, and Caroline Ouelette passed down the captaincy to Poulin and a new generation.

"That was very special, especially coming from those names," Poulin told NHL.com. "You don't take that for granted. I still remember how they made me feel in the dressing room."

Poulin honoured to be flagbearer

Poulin was the Team Canada flagbearer at the Opening Ceremony at Beijing 2022.

"To be honest, I'm still trying to figure those words out since the day you told us, it hasn't sunk in yet. It's quite special, it's an honour," Poulin told reporters.

"It just reminded me of my first Olympics in Vancouver, I was walking in behind Clara Hughes, seeing her with that smile and having the pride of carrying that flag, it was unbelievable. It's so much pride, it's an honour."

Clara Hughes won four Olympic speed skating medals - including gold in the 5000m at Turin 2006 - across three Olympic Winter Games.

She also won two bronze medals in cycling and competed in three Summer Games to make it six Olympic appearances.

Captain clutch

Poulin - known as 'Captain Clutch' - is revered by her teammates and coaching staff alike.

Head coach Troy Ryan sang her praises after the gold medal game, telling Olympics.com: “She is a special player.

"Although she is not vocal, I always make sure I am paying attention because it is probably something I can learn from as a coach."

Of Poulin setting an Olympic goalscoring record, teammate Brianne Jenner told Olympics.com: “I am not surprised. I have had the privilege to play with her and against her. She is a superstar.

"What makes her special is she is not just a superstar with the puck but without the puck, and a great leader for us.”

“We are happy to follow her wherever she will take us.”

Poulin: Good things happen to good people

Poulin emphasised the role her team played as she made Olympic goalscoring history at Beijing 2022.

After winning gold, she told Olympics.com: “Good things happen to good people and when you surround yourself with good people, good things happen.

“There are great players all around.

“We are a team that is very special. We are a team that is excited for each other. We enjoy each other's company on and off the ice.

"It was not an easy one. We did everything we could to get that gold.”

