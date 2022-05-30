Mare Nostrum swimming: Maana Patel breaks Indian record, Srihari Nataraj narrowly misses podium

Tokyo Olympian Maana Patel achieved the best Indian time in the women’s 100m backstroke with an effort of 1:03:69 seconds at the Canet leg of the Mare Nostrum swimming tour 2022.

The Mare Nostrum Tour ended on Sunday after nine days of competition across three cities – Monaco, Barcelona and Canet.

Maana Patel achieved the record in the heats of the last leg in Canet but could only finish fifth in Final B. Her compatriot Suvana Bhasker was 30th.

The 22-year-old Maana Patel, who became the first Indian woman swimmer to make the cut for the Olympics ahead of Tokyo 2020, also competed in the 50m backstroke but could not reach the finals.

Another Tokyo 2020 swimmer from India, Srihari Nataraj, competed in the men’s 50m freestyle, 100m and 200m backstroke events.

Srihari Nataraj, who won three gold medals at the Khelo India University Games last month, came close to winning a medal in the 100m backstroke at Monaco but missed the bronze by 0.70 seconds. He finished fifth in the same event at Canet.

Meanwhile, Likith Selvaraj was the only Indian in the Barcelona leg, competing in the men’s 50m and 100m breaststroke events. He failed to make the finals in both disciplines.

Points were awarded to swimmers based on their results across the three legs of Mare Nostrum Tour. Swimmers with the highest winning total across the three meets won the tour.