Mare Nostrum swimming 2022 Monaco: Tokyo Olympians Maana Patel, Srihari Nataraj head India line-up - watch live streaming

The first of the three Mare Nostrum 2022 swimming tour meets is set to get underway at Prince Albert II Nautical Centre in Monaco from Saturday.

Tokyo Olympians Maana Patel, Srihari Nataraj along with Suvana Chetana Bhaskar will represent India across five events at the two-day meet.

The Mare Nostrum swimming tour is a three-part swimming series held in the Mediterranean region.

Starting from Monaco, the series will move to Barcelona and the final leg will be held in Canet en Roussillon in France. All three swimming meets will be held over nine days.

Apart from being awarded International Swimming Federation (FINA) points for winning any events, swimmers will also be judged on the basis of overall performance over the three-leg series. Swimmers with the highest winning total across the three meets will win the tour.

Maana Patel, 22, who became the first Indian woman swimmer to make the cut for the Olympic Games last year, will compete in 50m and 100m backstroke events. Suvana Chetana Bhaskar will also compete in the same races.

Srihari Nataraj, 21, also a Tokyo Olympian, will swim in men’s 50m freestyle, 100m and 200m backstroke events.

Srihari Nataraj won the 50m freestyle race at the Khelo India University Games 2021 last month and will be looking for vital competition time ahead of the Commonwealth Games in July-August.

Where to watch the Mare Nostrum swimming 2022 Monaco live in India?

Live streaming of the Mare Nostrum swimming 2022 meet in Monaco will be available on Mare Nostrum’s official website. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.

Mare Nostrum swimming 2022 Monaco: Schedule for Indian swimmers and live start times

All times are in India Standard Time (IST)

May 21, Saturday

50m backstroke men/women - 8:06 PM IST

50m freestyle men/women - 8:18 PM IST

100m backstroke men’s final - 9:29 PM IST

May 22, Sunday

50m backstroke men/women - 8:03 PM IST

50m freestyle men/women - 8:09 PM IST

200m backstroke men’s final - 9:03 PM IST

100m backstroke women’s final - 9:07 PM IST

50m backstroke women’s final - 10:07 PM IST

50m freestyle men’s final - 10:28 PM IST