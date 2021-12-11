Marco Odermatt wins Val d'Isere Giant Slalom in difficult conditions

Alpine skiing rising star Marco Odermatt took a stunning victory in challenging weather conditions to win the Giant Slalom World Cup event in Val d’Isere on Saturday (11 December).

The Swiss finished in a time of 2:12.31 to become the first man to win the opening two giant slalom events of a World Cup season since Ted Ligety in 2013/14. He also increases his lead in the overall World Cup standings.

French fans were delighted as Alexis Pinturault powered his way into the lead on the second run to put the pressure on Odermatt, who led after the first. In the end, the Swiss skier who took victory 0.59s ahead of Pinturault.

Austria’s Manuel Feller completed the podium 1.24s behind top spot.

Odermatt was an accomplished junior skier and first won his first world cup event in December 2019 in Beaver’s Creek. He’s expected to make his Olympic debut at Beijing 2022.

Up to 50 centimetres of fresh snow was moved early in the morning by race organisers but conditions remained challenging with 10 athletes not finishing the first run.

Odermatt remains top of the overall standings with his main rivals, Matthias Mayer and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, sitting out Saturday’s race.