Olympic champion Marco Odermatt returned to winning ways in the Alpine Ski World Cup giant slalom at Alta Badia on Monday (19 December).

The Swiss led after the first run and, despite some hairy moments on the second descent, stayed ahead to claim his fourth World Cup win of the season and his 15th in total.

Kilde's fellow Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen had to settle for second place for the second day in succession on the Gran Risa slope with Slovenia's Olympic silver medallist Zan Kranjec taking third.

Odermatt's latest success saw him extend his overall World Cup lead over speed specialist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde to a massive 271 points.

He has now won three of the season's four giant slaloms and holds an advantage of 95 points over Kristoffersen in the discipline standings.

A strong second run from River Radamus saw the American move up from 18th to 10th overall.

Sunday's winner Lucas Braathen did not even make it to halfway in the first run, skiing out after an early mistake.

His fellow Norwegian upstart Atle Lie McGrath made a bad error on the second run to leave him down the field after clocking the eighth fastest time on the first run.

Odermatt told FIS afterwards, "This was probably the biggest fight ever. I was so so tired already at the start and it didn't get better. Henrik did a good job as well. It was a tight battle again but luckily it went for me this time."

He described the race as "difficult, hard, exhausting" before adding, "I think after already a week at Val Gardena, now coming here, two races in a row, very difficult course, a lot of turns, longs... GS is very very long and tough for the legs."