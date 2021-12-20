Marco Odermatt extends overall World Cup lead with win in Alta Badia giant slalom

Switzerland's Alpine skiing phenom Marco Odermatt produced an impressive performance in the Alta Badia giant slalom on Monday (20 December) to claim his fourth World Cup win of the season.

On the steep and icy Gran Risa track, the 24-year-old who finished runner-up on Sunday defended his lead from the first run to clock a total time of 2:26.07, over one second ahead of local favourite Luca De Aliprandini of Italy.

Germany's Alexander Schmid earned his first career podium and secured automatic qualification for the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing by finishing in the Top 5.

With the 100 points for today's victory, Odermatt further extended his lead both in the giant slalom and overall standings to 167 and 228 points respectively.

"I don't know what to say, it was a big fight again in the second run, I really wanted to do this today after a good first run. I know that everything is possible and I just tried to push and push," the Swiss told the FIS broadcast.

It was his third GS win from four races this season.

"It's not really possible to do better than now, it's unbelievable what's happening at the moment. I just want to enjoy it and I am really happy that we have four days off now."

Sunday's winner Henrik Kristoffersen finished just 0.02 seconds off the podium ahead of Austria's Manuel Feller.

Overall World Cup holder Alexis Pinturault made a few mistakes in the second run and came in 18th position.

The White Circus will remain in Italy for a few more days: on Wednesday 22 Madonna di Campiglio will host the night slalom night.

Men's Giant Slalom in Alta Badia on 20 December - Results

1. Marco Odermatt (SUI) 2:26.07

2. Luca De Aliprandini (ITA) +1.01

3. Alexander Schmid (GER) +1.09

4. Henrik Kristoffersen (NOR) +1.11

5. Manuel Feller (AUT) +1.48

6. Justin Murisier (SUI) +1.52

7. Stefan Brennsteiner (AUT) +1.68

7. Rasmus Windingstad (NOR) +1.68

9. Mathieu Faivre (FRA) +1.70

10. River Radamus (USA) +1.76