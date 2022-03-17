Marcell Jacobs on World Indoor sprint showdown: Coleman is the king of the 60s, but underpants may help me to surprise win

The race is on for the title of world’s fastest man at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

Marcell Jacobs versus Christian Coleman is one of the most anticipated sprint duels the world of track has seen in recent years.

Italy's Jacobs, who sprinted to two Olympic gold medals at Tokyo 2020 is excited to be “doing something that nobody else has done”, by becoming the first Olympic 100m men's champion to compete in the World Indoors. Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt never raced at the highest level in the 60m distance, which seemingly favours strong starters.

But he's not the favourite on Saturday, as he goes head-to-head with Coleman, the 60m world indoor record holder and defending champion.

“I won't be the man to beat. I love the position of being an outsider,” the Italian told La Gazetta dello Sport ahead of Saturday’s runs.

“Christian Coleman is the man to beat. I'll try and stay as close as possible to him and hopefully dip my head ahead of him.” - Marcell Jacobs.

Coleman is making a comeback to the sport from an 18-month suspension for missing doping tests. The American is only the second 100m world champion to compete in the World Indoors after his compatriot Maurice Greene in 1999.

Jacobs on his expectations in Belgrade

Coleman sat out of the Tokyo Games due to those whereabout failures and suspension that ended in November 2021.

The American made a strong return to competition on February 27 in Spokane, Washington, winning the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships.

He sped to his third national title in 6.45 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year, beating fellow Rio 2016 Olympian Marvin Bracy.

A run that was closely followed by the Italian track star who by then had chalked up four consecutive wins in this indoor season.

“After his 6.45 from a few weeks ago in the 60m at the U.S. championships, I sent him a message to congratulate him. I didn't imagine he (Coleman) would respond to me. He wrote: 'Thanks very much bro. I admire you and congratulations on your results.' We are now following each other on social,” Jacobs who ran his fastest, 6.49 seconds at the Orlen Cup in Lodiz, Poland on February 11, said in the interview with Gazetta.

The last time the two met was at a Diamond League meeting in Rome (Golden Gala) in 2018. American Ronnie Baker won the 100m then, while Coleman finished fourth as Jacobs, who was still mainly competing in the long jump, placed seventh.

Marcell Jacobs Tokyo 100m victory Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Coleman holds the three fastest times over 60m, topped by his 6.37 world record from 2018, and has been unbeaten over the distance for six years.

He won the biennial title in 2018, before the 2020 World Indoors in Nanjing, China was postponed to 2023 due to the pandemic.

Highly regarded records that are not lost on Bolt’s successor.

“I’m not the favourite, but I couldn't have stayed all winter without competing. For me it is a pleasure: I love being around, challenging myself and my opponents, getting to know new environments," said Jacobs. "I won't be the man to beat, but I like to play as an outsider.

"I worked a lot on the start, especially in the first 20 meters. I could surprise Coleman.

“With the hard work I have put in in training and with the competition from other sprinters here, nothing is impossible,” he added.

Jacobs also made it clear that he will be relying on a lot more than his physical strength when he lines up for the qualifying rounds and potentially also the final on Saturday, 19.

“The underpants: they must be white for the heats and black for the final. Except that I had run out of the white ones and bought them on Wednesday at the Fiumicino airport." - Marcell Jacobs to La Gazetta dello Sport.

Jacobs reflects on his past "difficult" indoor events in Belgrade

The former long jumper, who switched to sprints due to injury, will also be looking to put behind him a string of bad luck that has dogged previous trips to Belgrade.

In 2017, he was a favourite to leap to the European long jump Indoor title, but Jacobs didn’t even make the finals.

Then on March 7 this year, he experienced his first false start at the World Indoor Tour at the Stark Arena, the venue of this year’s event.

“I remember when I used to watch the press conferences and not being invited and I am happy I have been invited now. Talk about turning the tables around. It has been a long time coming for me,” he said with a smile at the official press conference on Thursday, 17, preceding the Championships which begin on Friday morning.

“When I was here in Belgrade at the European Championships in 2017… It was a very difficult moment for me, in my personal life, sporting life and career. After that, I got injured several times and because of that injury, I decided to change my focus from the long jumps to the sprints."

He continued on the knee injury that forced him to switch to track: “I am grateful for that injury because that is why I am now a double Olympic champion in the 100m and 4x100m relay. Everything happens for a reason!”

“As far as this season is concerned, I’m happy, very satisfied. I’ve had good sensations on the track, but I know I am not yet at my best. In a way I am happy about the false start in Belgrade last week, because I believe it's best that it happened then, and it has made me even more focussed on the race ahead," said the double Olympic gold medallist, one of 12 Olympic Champions from the Tokyo Olympics expected to compete in Belgrade.

The six seconds in Belgrade could set the tone for what should be a competitive sprint outdoor season that will include the World Athletics Championships in Oregon from July 15-24.

Here’s how to watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade from March 18-20 .