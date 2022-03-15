Manny Pacquiao congratulates son after debut boxing victory: "I'm so proud of you"

Living up to the old man won't be an easy ask for boxer Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr, but he's off to a good start.

'Jimuel', as friends and family call him, defeated Andres Rosales via unanimous decision after an impressive debut fight in San Francisco over the weekend.

It was the 21-year-old's first sanctioned amateur bout and Jimuel looked quick, landing some sharp left jabs and heavy overhand rights.

Rosales put up a fight but Pacquiao Jr came out on top.

It came less than six months after his legendary father finally hung up his gloves.

And while Dad couldn't be there due to his ongoing presidential campaign in the Philippines, he expressed his pride on social media saying, "Congratulations to my son @pacquiao.emmanuel on fighting and winning his first U.S. amateur fight at junior welterweight! I’m so proud of you."

He also used the hashtag #TeamPacquiao.

Manny Pacquiao Jr following in dad's footsteps - against his wishes

Manny Pacquiao, aka PacMan, retired as the only eight-division world champion in boxing history, emerging from poverty and conflict in the Philippines to become one of the greatest fighters ever.

But he didn't want his son, the eldest of five children, taking the same path.

"We are really discouraging him [from boxing]," Pacquiao Sr said in 2019. "In our home, we don't have any gloves or boxing equipment, but we have a basketball court.

"It pains me to see him box because I know how hard it is."

But now he has his first fight under his belt, dad is right behind him.

Jimuel has dabbled in modelling and previously planned to become an influencer, but a successful ring career could be on the cards after his first win.

He trains at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood where Dad worked under trainer Freddie Roach during his glory days.

Roach's former assistant, Marvin Somodio, is in charge of Jimuel and hailed a successful debut.

"This is only his first amateur fight, but he showed me that he has heart. He'll get better and stronger," Somodio said as reported by First Sportz.

Pacquiao Jr has also been working with Roach and current pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez.

It's a long way to Paris 2024, but he could become the first Pacquiao to appear at an Olympic Games.