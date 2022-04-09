Premier League 2021-22: Manchester City face Liverpool in potential title decider – watch live streaming

Stakes will be high when reigning champions Manchester City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium for their Premier League 2021-22 match on Sunday.

The Manchester City vs Liverpool EPL match kicks off live at 9:00 PM IST in India.

Only one point separates EPL 2021-22 toppers Man City and second-placed Liverpool and with only eight matches left to play for each team, Sunday’s top of the table clash could decide the EPL title. The winner of the match, though not guaranteed the crown, will take a big step forward compared to their rivals.

Heading into the crucial match, the momentum firmly lies with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who have taken 31 of the 33 Premier League points on offer in the 2022 calendar year. The run erased Liverpool’s 12-point deficit to Pep Guardiola’s team heading into the year. The Reds have won all 10 of their previous EPL matches while conceding just two goals.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have looked wobbly of late but still hold the perch.

Both teams feature an abundance of attacking talents, with Liverpool boasting the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah, Diogo Jota and Robert Firmino while City have Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne to call upon.

Both coaches also have an offensive mindset, which may turn the match into an open contest.

Liverpool may just hold the edge with Manchester City missing star defender Ruben Dias due to a hamstring injury. Guardiola, however, will have right back Kyle Walker back in the squad after a three-match suspension.

Klopp, meanwhile, will have a full deck to play with. Trent Alexander-Arnold came back from an injury in Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League match against Benfica earlier this week while Jordan Henderson is also expected to be fit for the match at Etihad.

The match, incidentally, will be the 50th EPL meeting between the two English football giants.

Manchester City vs Liverpool head-to-head

Since the Premier League started, Manchester City and Liverpool have faced each other 49 times, with Liverpool winning 20 and City 11.

They last met at Anfield earlier this season. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Where to watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool EPL match live in India?

The Premier League 2021-22 Manchester City vs Liverpool match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India. Kick off time is 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Live streaming of Man City vs Liverpool in India will be on Disney+ Hotstar.