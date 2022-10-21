Tae-joon Park and Panipak Wongpattanakit triumph on day one of the Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix

From high school to the top of the podium in Manchester, it's been an exciting first day of the Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix, on Friday 21 October.

17-year-old Tae-joon Park claimed the men's 58kg title at the Regional Arena in Manchester while Olympic champion Panipak Wongpattanakit claimed the women’s 49kg title live on Olympics.com.

South Korea's Park made an impressive start to his final against Tunisia's Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi and took the first round with surprising ease.

The teenager, who's still in high school overcame reigning Olympic champion Vito Dell'Aquila in the semi-final 2-0 to earn his place in the last fight of the day.

Jendoubi, the Olympic silver medallist bounced back to win the second round in the best-of-three-rounds final, but in the end, it was the young teen in the dying seconds of the last round that got the job done, winning the match 2-1.

Italy's Dell'Aquila and Ireland's Jack Woolley shared bronze.

Panipak Wongpattanakit shows her dominance once again

The women’s 49kg was a battle of two different approaches, but ultimately experience won.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Wongpattanakit came out firing and took control from the outset.

The Thai star fought with confidence and her cool calm approach shone through over 23-year-old Merve Dincel of Turkey. The 2019 world champion won both rounds back-to-back to clinch the title.

Bronze was shared by Spain's Adriana Cerezo Iglesias and China's Guo Qing.

The third event of the 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix series continues on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23nd.

Be sure to catch the action live on Olympics.com here.

The Grand Prix is a crucial event ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics. The 256 athletes invited are also competing to achieve Olympic qualification ranking points ahead of the World Championships in Mexico, due to be between November 13 - 20 and the series final in December in Saudi Arabia.

Read on for how to follow the action from the Regional Arena, plus the schedule for the following day's competition.

READ MORE: Our preview of the Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix includes the schedule and how to watch.

Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix schedule of competition

(all times British Summer Time/ BST, which is 1 hour ahead of GMT/UTC)

Saturday 22 October

10:00 - 13:00 – women’s -57kg, women’s -67kg, men’s -68

14:00 - 17:00 – Round of 16 and quarterfinals – women’s -57kg, women’s -67kg, Men’s -68

18:00 - 20:30 – Semi-finals and finals- – women’s -57kg, women’s -67kg, Men’s -68

Sunday 23 October

10:00 - 13: 00 - women’s +67kg, men’s -80kg, men’s +80kg

14:00 - 17: 00 - Round of 16 and quarterfinals - women’s +67kg, men’s -80kg, men’s +80kg

18:00 - 20:30 – Semi-finals and finals- women’s +67kg, men’s -80kg, men’s +80kg

How to watch Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix action

You can catch watch the action from the Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix live on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com here (territorial restrictions apply).

For other territories, there will be a live stream of the action on the World Taekwondo YouTube page.

READ MORE: How to qualify for taekwondo at Paris 2024. The Olympics qualification system explained