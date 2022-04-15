FA Cup 2021-22 semi-finals: Manchester City and Liverpool clash for a final spot - watch live in India

English football giants Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC will square off in the FA Cup 2021-22 semi-finals at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The two teams have been by far the most dominant clubs in England over the past five years and are also engaged in a tight two-way race for this year’s Premier League 2021-22 title.

Both City and Liverpool will go into the match in good form. While Pep Guardiola’s men haven’t faced defeat in their last 10 outings, Jurgen Klopp’s charges are undefeated in their last seven in all competitions.

Both sides, incidentally, met in the EPL earlier this week with the crucial fixture ending level at 2-2.

Coming off a very physically demanding European fixture against Atletico Madrid, Manchester City have some major injury concerns. Midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne and side back Kyle Walker picked up injuries in the UEFA Champions League and are doubtful for the match. However, defensive stalwart Ruben Dias is back from injury to hand Guardiola a much-needed boost.

Striker Diogo Jota, so far, is the only injury doubt for the Reds which puts them in good stead.

Manchester City vs Liverpool head-to-head

Since 1893, Manchester City and Liverpool have crossed paths 219 times. Liverpool thoroughly dominate the head-to-head record with 105 wins while City have only 58 victories to their name.

The record, however, doesn’t quite reflect the fact that it’s City who have dominated the fixture in recent years. In fact, the Cityzens are unbeaten against Liverpool since 2019, having won three and drawn two of their five meetings.

Saturday’s match will be the first time City and Liverpool face each other in the FA Cup since the 2002-03 season. The fourth round clash had swayed the Reds’ way courtesy a Danny Murphy penalty.

The winner of the match will face the victor of the other semi-final match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup 2021-22 semi-finals live in India:

Watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup 2021-22 semi-final 1 live on the Sony TEN 2 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels in India on April 16 from 8:00 PM IST. The Crystal Palace vs Chelsea match kicks off at 9:00 PM IST.

Live streaming of the FA Cup 2021-22 semi-finals, including Man City vs Liverpool, will be available on Sony LIV.