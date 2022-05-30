Malaysia at the AFC U-23 Asian Cup: Preview, schedule and how to watch

The best up-and-coming footballers from Asia will converge for the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup which kicks off in Uzbekistan and runs from 1 to 19 June.

The Malaysian squad made its debut in this bi-annual tournament in 2018, where they managed to reach the quarter-finals for the first time. The team was unable to qualify for the 2020 edition but returns to the tournament with a squad that is fresh from sharpening their skills at the South East Asian (SEA) Games in Hanoi earlier in May.

Led by coach Brad Maloney who picked up the reigns last year, the squad comprises exclusively of players born on or after 1 January 1999. The young Harimau Malaya (Malayan Tiger) will surely be hoping to improve on their final eight appearance, but they need to clear the round-robin stage of the tournament first.

Malaysia have been drawn into Group C along with the defending champions, South Korea, regional powerhouse Thailand and 2018 runners-up Vietnam.

Stars to watch

Malaysia will field pretty much the same squad that went to the SEA Games in Hanoi.

The squad in Vietnam was able to finish second in the group stage behind Thailand and advanced to the final four but was eliminated by the host nation in extra-time. The playoff for bronze then saw them lose to Indonesia in a penalty shootout.

Luqman Hakim Shamsudin missed his penalty for a medal in Hanoi and will undoubtedly be looking to make amends. The 20-year-old is only one of two players on the squad who plays football overseas He is based in Belgium with first division club Kortrijk. The Kelantan-born striker was also included in The Guardian's "Next Generation 2019".

Joint top-scorer for the nation alongside Hakim at the recent SEA Games is Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak. He plays as a forward for Japanese J3 League club Azul Claro Numazu, on loan from Fagiano Okayama. The 22-year-old is the first Malaysian to play in an official J League match and adds valuable international experience to the squad.

Another player to keep an eye out for is Nur Azfar Fikri Azhar, who played the role of super-sub when he came on to score the winner as Malaysia stunned Thailand in their opening SEA Games encounter. The 22-year-old's confidence will be soaring after a solid performance in Vietnam.

This squad managed to stay undefeated in 90-minutes at the SEA Games, losing the semis in extra-time and then a penalty shootout. It all bodes well for an optimistic showing in Uzbekistan.

Schedule: When to watch Malaysia at the AFC U-23 Asian Cup

Malaysia will open their AFC U-23 Asian Cup campaign against the nation that knocked them out of the 2018 tournament - South Korea.

The match will be played at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Tashkent, before they move to the Milliy Stadium for the match against Thailand and then return to the Lokomotiv Stadium for their final group stage match.

Here are Malaysia's group-stage fixtures for the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup, all times are Malaysia times (+8 GMT)

2 June: South Korea v Malaysia - 9:00pm

5 June: Malaysia v Thailand - 11:00pm

8 June: Malaysia v Vietnam - 9:00pm

The top two teams from the group will qualify for the quarter-finals which will be played on 12 June, with the semi-finals scheduled for 15 June and the final will be played on 19 June.