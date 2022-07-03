Viktor Axelsen beats Momota Kento and Ratchanok Intanon edges past Chen Yufei to win Malaysia Open 2022 singles titles - Full final results

Tokyo champion Viktor Axelsen and Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon won the singles title at the 2022 Malaysia Open on Sunday (3 July).

Intanon beat Olympic badminton gold medallists Chen Yufei to win the women's singles crown in Kuala Lumpur.

Intanon won the first game 21-15 before China's Chen hit back, dominating the second which she took 21-13. The Thai shuttler moved into an early lead in the third and held off Chen's fightback in an epic decider, taking it 21-16.

It's her first title since 2020.

Axelsen beat second seed Momota Kento of Japan 21-4, 21-7 to win the men's title in Malaysia.

Two-time former world champion Momota was outclassed in the final by the world number one from Denmark.

2022 Malaysia Open - Results from the singles finals on Sunday 3 July

Women's singles

Ratchanok Intanon beat Chen Yufei: 21-15, 13-21, 21-16.

Men's singles

Viktor Axelsen beat Momota Kento 21-4, 21-7.

2022 Malaysia Open - Results from the doubles finals on Sunday 3 July

Mixed doubles

Zheng Si Wei / Huang Ya Qiong (China) beat Dechapol Puavaranukroh / Sapsiree Taerarranachai (Thailand): 21-13, 21-18.

Women's doubles

Apriyani Rahayu / Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti (Indonesia) beat Zheng Shu Xian / Zheng Yu (China): 21-18, 12-21, 21-19.

Men's doubles