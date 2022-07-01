Malaysia Open badminton: India’s PV Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu Ying in quarter-finals

Former world champion PV Sindhu was knocked out of the Malaysia Open 2022 after losing her women’s singles quarter-finals at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

PV Sindhu, ranked seventh in the badminton world rankings, lost to world No. 2 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei 21-13, 15-21, 13-21 in 53 minutes.

The Indian badminton ace, playing against the drift in the first game, started slow and trailed 5-2 after the early exchanges. However, PV Sindhu soon found her footing by winning nine of the next 11 points to go into the break leading 11-7.

PV Sindhu kept her grip on the match despite Tai Tzu Ying engaging in longer rallies. The Indian shuttler went on to clinch the opening game convincingly.

PV Sindhu, looking to break the five-match losing streak against the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist, began the second game with equal intensity. However, Tai Tzu Ying, soon had PV Sindhu on the backfoot and led 11-3 at the break.

Trailing 14-3, PV Sindhu unleashed a series of powerful smashes to reduce the gap to 17-15. Tai Tzu Ying, however, regrouped quickly to take the next six points.

Tai Tzu Ying then put PV Sindhu under pressure with a mix of drop shots and smashes in the final game to keep her title defence on track.

This was the PV Sindhu’s sixth straight loss to Tai Tzu Ying and 16th defeat in 21 matches. PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, had lost to Tai Tzu Ying in the Tokyo 2020 semi-finals.

World No. 21 HS Prannoy, the only Indian still alive at the BWF Super 750 badminton event, will take on world No. 8 Jonatan Christie in the men’s singles quarter-finals later in the day. HS Prannoy had upset world No. 4 Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 21-15, 21-7 in the second round on Thursday.