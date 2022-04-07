Make Life Skate Life: Inspiring Tripoli's underprivileged with a brand new skate park

Something exciting is about to happen for the skateboarding community in Tripoli, Libya.

Make Life Skate Life (MLSL) is an organisation that builds skate parks in underserved communities, and they are bringing their latest creation to the north African nation’s capital.

Their goal is simple: to provide a safe, inclusive space where people can come together and build a happy community without distinction of ethnicity, gender or religion.

“Sports and in particular skateboarding are very powerful. I think the most evident reason why people are drawn to skateboarding is the benefit that you get for yourself,” MLSL founder Arne Hillerns told Olympics.com.

“When skateboarding you're outside, you're moving and you feel alive. Even just rolling on the pavement is a really nice sensation. I think the main reason why skateboarding can bring people together is that it's new and arouses curiosity. There is no bias in skateboarding, it doesn't belong to anyone and at the same time it's super accessible.”

To celebrate International Day of Sport for Development & Peace, we take a closer look at how the MLSL crew are able to carry out their amazing work, and how they are positively changing people’s lives through sport.

Underprivileged Libyans will be able to learn skateboarding through Make Life Skate Life's new project in Tripoli.

MLSL was born in 2012 when Hillerns and his friends were travelling through India with their skateboards.

They met a group of local people that wanted to build a skatepark for their community, but had no construction experience. Hillerns decided to do something about it, and India’s first public skatepark was born.

Over the past eight years, the German national’s non-governmental organisation has built 10 skateparks around the world, from refugee communities in Iraq to the favelas of Brazil. They are able to do this through a combination of crowdfunding and private sponsorship.

“We only work with skating communities that already exist, that are active and really want to create something,” Hillerns said.

“We are basically connecting skatepark builders with skateboarding communities and it creates something crazy.” - Arne Hillerns

Providing Libyan youth with a positive outlet

Libya suffers from a seismic youth unemployment rate of 50%, precarious living conditions for the displaced, and an unstable political situation.

It became clear to MLSL that the nation’s younger generation was in dire need for a positive outlet, and they decided to build the city a skatepark.

“Part of what drew us to Tripoli are the recent developments in Libya with the Arab spring followed by the civil war,” Hillerns revealed.

“When we were approached about this project and heard that there were skaters in Libya, we realised how little we actually knew about the country and its people and were curious to find out more.”

How skateboarding overcomes differences

With support from the US Embassy in Libya and their sponsors, MLSL secured enough land to create an 800m² facility that will be free of charge and accessible to the wider public.

“Obtaining visas is usually one the main difficulties we encounter on projects. Remember that there is also little to no tourism in Libya,” Hillerns said.

“But we were lucky that the municipality of Tripoli is a fierce supporter of our project and fully understands the benefits of skateboarding.

“Libya is probably the most conservative country we've ever worked in and no doubt that there's a high gender barrier. However, the thing with skateboarding is that it's so new and exciting that through skateboarding, people tend to overcome differences.”

After construction, the plan is to introduce participants to the sport through running gender equal skate classes, aimed mostly at refugees, internally displaced individuals and asylum seekers. A free-of-charge skateboard equipment and safety gear rental system will be put in place to ensure accessibility for everyone.

The Skate park and rental equipment will be free to use, in order to increase accessibility.

Empowering the local community

Finally, the skatepark will provide local employment opportunities through locally-run merchandise shops and the recruitment of skate coaches and park managers.

“Ownership of the local skaters over the projects is probably the most important aspect for us. Local youth are already part of the planning and design process and they will also assist in construction with the goal to acquire basic skills in wood, concrete and metal work,” Hillerns said.

“From our experience, involvement in all stages of the project will lead to a sense of ownership over the skatepark."

MLSL are currently running a crowdfunding campaign, with a view to begin construction in May 2022.

If everything goes according to plan, they plan to expand their reach in the country, and offer opportunities to even more individuals to be part of their exciting community.

“Who knows, maybe one day there can be more skateparks in other parts of Libya and this could be a way to unite the country-wide skate scene and contribute towards more unity of Libya in general.”