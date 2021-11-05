Majlinda Kelmendi relives her amazing career: from golden Rio ecstasy to panic attacks post-Tokyo 2020

Judo’s star Majlinda Kelmendi has been called many things: Ambassador, heroine, symbol of hope.

All her given titles carry great weight and, when you consider both the depth of Kelmendi’s achievements and the impact those conquests have had on the world and those looking up to her, you can see why.

During the course of her career the Kosovan became a two-time world champion; she conquered her continent to become a four-time European champion and, in a run of complete and utter dominance, she clinched the famed Paris Grand Slam title four years on the bounce earning her the IJF’s Best Female Judoka award in 2017.

Kelmendi is widely regarded as one of her sport’s greatest ever athletes. But perhaps the real, shining jewel in her crown came at Rio 2016 when she became an Olympic gold medallist, and her country’s first ever.

Though her victories abound, the judoka shared exclusively with Olympics.com that her greatest career fight came not in the form of an opponent on the tatami, but from her own body.

A devastating run of injuries and subsequent surgeries pushed the athlete to her absolute limit until she decided she could no longer continue with the mental anguish was causing her.

In what follows, Kelmendi reveals the course of the events that led to her retirement and how she is still working through processing a decision so tightly bound up in pain and pride.

Tokyo 2020: heartache and defeat

“The last five years,” Kelmendi begins, “I had a lot of injuries, and it’s been quite hard for me physically, but especially mentally. I wanted to come back in the same shape that I was before the injury.”

“I had surgery in September [2020]. The first thing when I woke from the surgery… I was crying. I was in Istanbul, I was alone. And the first thing that came to my mind was, I’m so tired of this. I’m so tired with pain. I cannot do this anymore. But I didn’t tell anyone, you know, I just kept it to myself.”

“One day in January, I just sent a text to my coach. I said we need to talk… I said, what if I don’t compete anymore? He said ‘No, we don’t think about this. You know you’re good, you just need a little bit more and you can become again Olympic champion.’”

“Deep inside, I knew it was not true... Before the Olympics in Rio, I felt totally different. And before the Olympics in Tokyo, it was totally the opposite.”

"Why do I want to show more? I became European, World and Olympic champion. I don’t have to suffer like this" - Majlinda Kelmendi

“OK,” she said to herself, “He wants me on the team, so I decided to train hard, to give my best and I said OK, I go for one more Olympic Games.”

After making the decision to commit to Tokyo 2020 Kelmendi maintains that she was the best prepared she has ever been. But when her time came, she found her body was at odds with her mind:

“I still think that something had to work that day – maybe my experience, my strength, my judo - something had to work. I still don’t understand why nothing worked.”

“During the fight, I knew what I had to do. I knew in which direction I should go, which direction I should move. But my body was just not listening anymore.”

And after the highs of Rio 2016, the Kosovan found herself shockingly beaten in the tournament’s first round.

Her Olympics were over.

No longer able to defend her life-changing Olympic title, Kelmendi admitted that she also struggled to enjoy the successes of her compatriots Distria Krasniqi and Nora Gjakova.

The two judokas scored gold in their weight categories making 2020 another historic Games for Kosovo. Unfortunately, for a heartbroken Kelmendi, her loss was sandwiched between both of their gains.

“I felt really bad,” said Kelmendi immediately after she suffered her defeat. “I just escaped; I didn’t see anyone for like four hours after.”

“And then the day after, my mental torture started because I had to again back to that place. I didn’t even know how I was feeling, what I was feeling.”

“It was so bad because we were all the time together and I was trying to look happy, but I couldn’t. Many times, I just tried to escape. I stayed alone in my room, and I was crying like all day, all night.”

Kelmendi’s emotional conflict was fundamentally complicated by knowing that she should have been delighted but her own result haunted her at every turn.

She returned from Japan in pieces.

“I didn’t deserve to end my career like this”

“After the Olympics,” Kelmendi starts again, “I had quite a hard time.”

“I wanted to escape; to be alone. To not think about judo; to not talk about judo. I wanted to go to a place where nobody knew me; [where] nobody knew what judo is.”

It was an impossible request.

“I stopped judo for almost two months. I just couldn’t step on a tatami. It was too hard for me. I remember almost every night for one month I just woke up crying in the middle of the night... I had no idea what was going on with me.”

“After a few days, I also started to have problems with breathing and my hands got so cold and so stiff, and I couldn’t move them. I felt like, 'I have a problem with my body, something is not OK. I need to go to see a doctor.' Then they checked everything from my head to my foot and everything was fine.”

The doctors explained to the exhausted athlete that what she was experiencing were panic attacks, and that they were likely the result of the build-up of stress and pressure. With her body now relaxed everything was coming to the surface to boil.

"I think deep inside that I was totally broken" – Majlinda Kelmendi

After that, the Kosovan sought help to try and work through her problems. She shared that already she is seeing improvements:

“It is getting better. As long as I can talk about the Olympics, think about it… I think it’s getting better. Because at the beginning, I just couldn’t. I didn’t want to hear about it.”

“I think that if I did not fight in Tokyo, then I would regret it for the rest of my life. So, it’s better to try and even if you don’t succeed, you know that you at least tried.”

Majlinda Kelmendi at age 19

Simone Biles, pressure and shifting conversations

Tokyo 2020 was in many ways a landmark Games but particularly for the way it brought conversations surrounding mental health to the fore.

Gymnast Simone Biles stunned the world when she withdrew from several of her events in order to protect herself both physically and mentally.

Kelmendi showed sympathy for Biles’ decision and agreed that now more than ever is time to talk more openly about what athletes endure to stay at the top of their game:

“People don’t really understand and realise how much pressure we have.”

“In judo, for example, they just see those four of five minutes that I’m in competition. They have no idea about the backstage. They don’t know how much we suffer or how much we train.”

“I think it [mental health] should be taken more seriously, and we should really talk about this much more. Especially if there’s a great athlete who is a young athlete. You can’t imagine how much pressure they have. I’ve been there; I know how it feels.”

“Maybe I am not Simone Biles but, in my country, I’m even more” – Majlinda Kelmendi

“I’ve always been the only one (from Kosovo) and it was just terrible. In a good and in a bad way but I had too much pressure every time… I was not just thinking for myself, I was thinking for the whole country.”

Looking back on her experiences now - the rise of Rio 2016 and the fall of Tokyo 2020 - the judoka says that she has now arrived at a place of balance and perspective, enabling to reflect on her career as a whole:

“I try to just think about the wonderful moments I had in judo because one day doesn’t mean I was bad. It didn’t go how I wanted but when I look back, I had an incredible career.”

Majlinda Kelmendi celebrates her Olympic gold at Rio 2016 Picture by 2016 Getty Images

“I always had a winner’s head”

Incredible is certainly one word to describe Kelmendi’s time in judo.

What marks it as such - and is evidenced by the multitude of awards and titles owned by the judoka - is the sheer force of her determination to succeed.

“I never had talent,” she insists. “But I always wanted to be somebody and be somebody in judo.”

“I was very young; I think I was 10 or 11 and we had national TV in our dojo. They came and - I remember I still have this CD - they asked me, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up? I said I want to be a world champion.”

“Some of my teammates, when we were 14 or 15, they needed maybe two or three weeks to learn something, and they started to do it. It was so different for me. I needed maybe one or two years to learn something and to try to apply it in the fight.”

“But when I learned something,” Kelmendi says with a slight wry smile on her face, “I never forgot… I was an extremely hard worker.”

“There is no woman in this world of judo who works how I did" - Majlinda Kelmendi

That drive is, in hindsight, part of what made her retirement decision so torturous because it’s obvious it still burns somewhere within Kelmendi.

That became all too clear when she began talking about the way she has transformed people’s opinions of women in judo:

“'How do you feel that you are so strong and you’re a woman and you do a tough sport?'”

Kelmendi recalls the kinds of questions she was once asked.

“I said, who said it’s a men’s sport? Just because it’s tough it doesn’t mean that women can’t do tough or hard things.”

“A lot of people said that I looked like a boy. That this [judo] is a really hard sport, it’s not for women. But if I look today, it’s completely different.”

The Kosovan believes that shift in thinking came about after she became world champion for the first time in 2013:

“Now we have a lot of girls in judo. And what makes me really proud, is that they say, ‘I want to be Majlinda Kelmendi when I grow up.”

The future for Kosovo’s Kelmendi

Now, one day they might just be.

The Kosovan has made the decision to move into a coaching position; it’s a path inspired by her own coach Driton Kuka whom she credits for her own successes and her country’s rise in judo.

The most important thing Kelmendi wants to impart is the same winning mentality that was nurtured in her during her own formative years.

“Nobody was too strong for me; nobody was too good for me - nobody was... I was untouchable. I was just waiting because my time was going to come.”

“I want to show the new generation that they just have to be confident. They just have to believe in themselves and work really hard every time. You have to give your best.”

There may also be other things on the horizon for the judoka who has already been immortalised in bronze thanks to a statue erected in her hometown of Peja.

Such is the immensity of her popularity you sense the possibilities before her are nearly endless.

One thing is for certain, however, is that wherever else Kelmendi may end up doing, it will never be far from judo. The sport, she says with immense passion, is her entire world:

“Judo was always me. It was who I was. I identified myself through judo and I always took it very seriously. I mean, I lived for this sport since I was eight. I lived for this sport. I did nothing else.”

“I don’t regret it because I won everything and the life that I had through judo was just, I don’t know, wonderful.”

“I know it will be really hard to find those emotions and feelings somewhere out of judo because I felt so special through this journey, that it will be so hard to replace it.”

“It just makes me happy. It doesn’t matter where I am, in Kosovo or somewhere else. When I do judo, I feel home. So, it’s just, it’s who I am.”