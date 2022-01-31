Maharashtra Open tennis: Yuki Bhambri in second round, Prajnesh Gunneswaran makes early exit

Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri progressed to the second round of the Maharashtra Open 2022 ATP 250 men’s singles event after a hard-fought win over Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik on Monday.

Yuki Bhambri, the former world No. 83, who entered the main draw through his protective ranking, won the first-round match 6(10)-7(12), 6-2, 7-5 in three hours and six minutes.

Yuki Bhambri got off to a slow start and trailed world No. 168 Jozef Kovalik 4-2 in the opening set. Bhambri, however, fought back well to break Kovalik’s serve and held his own to level at 4-4.

After stretching the set and leading 3-0 in the tiebreaker, Bhambri missed a slew of opportunities to go down in the first set.

In the second set, Yuki Bhambri put the Slovak under pressure and took the match into the decider.

From there, the former junior world No. 1 kept his composure and booked his spot in the pre-quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tournament.

Yuki Bhambri will next face the winner from Tuesday’s match between Ramkumar Ramanathan, India’s top-ranked singles player at 182, and eighth seed Stefano Travaglia of Italy.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, meanwhile, could not cross the first-round hurdle on Monday. The 32-year-old lost to Daniel Altmaier of Germany 7(7)-6(5), 6-2 to make an early exit from the tournament.

Prajnesh started the match with a 2-0 lead in the first set. However, his fifth-seeded German opponent mounted a comeback to clinch the first set after saving a set point.

Daniel Altmaier, with 11 aces overall, took the match after winning the second set comfortably.

On Tuesday, Arjun Khade will be up against world No. 137 Joao Sousa of Portugal.

Top Indian doubles player Rohan Bopanna and his partner Ramkumar Ramanathan will open their campaign against experienced American pair Jamie Cerretani and Nicolas Monroe.

The other two Indian pairs competing at Maharashtra Open are Yuki Bhambri-Divij Sharan and Arjun Khade-Purav Raja.

While Arjun Khade and Purav Raja will be up against Radu Albot of Moldova and Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis in their opening match, Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan will take on Austria’s Denis Novak and Joao Sousa of Portugal.

In the qualifying matches on Sunday, India’s Manish Sureshkumar and Sasikumar Mukund suffered defeats and failed to enter the main draw.