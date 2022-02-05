Maharashtra Open tennis: Bopanna-Ramanathan stage late comeback to make final

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to the men’s doubles final of the Maharashtra Open 2022 ATP 250 tennis at Pune’s Balewadi Stadium on Saturday.

The Indian tennis pair, seeded second, beat Frenchmen Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia 6-4, 4-6, 12-10.

In the first set, both pairs held serve until the seventh game, when Bopanna-Ramanathan rallied back, earning three break points and converting at the third time of asking to lead 4-3.

The Indian team soon served out to take the first set.

Both pairs were evenly matched in the second set, holding serve comfortably and not allowing the other any opening. However, in the tenth game, Bopanna-Ramanathan faltered and though they saved one break point, the French pair converted the other to force a super tie-breaker.

Reboul-Doumbia won the first two points in the super tie-breaker and never let-up, building a 5-1 lead. A late rally from the Indians meant that they clawed back and even saved two match points to lead 10-9.

A netted return from Ramkumar levelled it at 10-10 but the Indian pair continued their brilliant fight back to win two points in a row and marched to the final.

Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan will now play Australian top seeds Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith for their second ATP Tour title.

Bopanna-Ramanathan had earlier won the Adelaide international title in January.

Meanwhile, Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori and Joao Sousa of Portugal will face each other for the singles title on Sunday.

Emil Ruusuvuori beat Kamil Majchrzak 6-3, 7-6 in the semis while Joao Sousa came from a set down to beat Elias Ymer 5-7, 7-6, 7-5 in the other semi-final.

Joao Sousa had earlier beaten India’s Arjun Khade in the round of 32.