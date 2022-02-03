Maharashtra Open tennis: Rohan Bopanna-Ramkumar Ramanathan seal semi-final spot

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan booked their place in the semi-finals of the Maharashtra Open 2022 ATP 250 doubles tennis event on Thursday.

Rohan Bopanna-Ramkumar Ramanathan, the second seeds at the tournament, beat Austria’s Alexander Erler and Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic 7(7)-6(3), 7(7)-6(4) in the quarter-finals at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

Both teams started strongly and held all their serves in the first set. However, the Indian pair won the tiebreaker with Rohan Bopanna using his volleys to good effect.

All four players once again produced top performances in the second set to take it to the second tiebreaker. Level at 4-4, the Bopanna-Ramanathan pair took three straight points to seal the set and the match, which lasted one hour and 25 minutes.

The Indian pair, chasing their second title this year after winning the Adelaide International in January, will take on the French pair of Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia in the semi-finals.

Vishnu Vardhan and Sriram Balaji also made it to the semi-finals on Thursday.

Vardhan and Balaji received a walkover after their opponents - Gianluca Mager and Emil Ruusuvuori - withdrew before the start of the quarter-final match due to Mager’s injury.

Earlier in the day, the Indian challenge in singles ended after Yuki Bhambri lost to Italy’s Stefano Travaglia 6-3, 6-2 in the round of 16 match.

Bhambri was the only Indian to make it to the second round in singles with his win over Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Arjun Khade and Prajnesh Gunneswaran had failed to cross the first-round hurdle in singles.

Meanwhile, top-seeded Aslan Karatsev was ousted by unseeded Elias Ymer for the biggest upset of the tournament.