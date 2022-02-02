Maharashtra Open tennis: Rohan Bopanna-Ramkumar Ramanathan progress to the quarter-finals

Indian tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan sailed into the quarter-finals of the Maharashtra Open 2022 ATP 250 doubles event in Pune on Wednesday.

The Indian pair, seeded second in the tournament, defeated the American pair of Jamie Cerretani and Nicholas Monroe 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 in one hour and 18 minutes.

Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan started the match well and raced to a 4-1 lead. With big serves, the duo took the first set convincingly.

In the second set, Cerretani and Monroe stepped up and broke the Indians in the second game. The Americans continued to dominate and extended the match into the super tiebreaker.

Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan started the decider with renewed intent and gained an upper hand with a 7-4 lead. Rohan Bopanna then missed a few opportunities which allowed Cerretani and Monroe back into the match.

After the scores were tied at 7-7, the Indian second seeds regained their composure and sealed the contest.

The Indian pair, chasing their second ATP 250 title after winning the Adelaide International earlier this year, will take on Austria’s Alexander Erler and Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals.

Earlier in the day, the other Indian pair of Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan suffered a shock 6-3, 6-4 defeat against fellow Indians Saketh Myneni and Sasikumar Mukund.

Myneni and Mukund had replaced Joao Sousa and Dennis Novak in the doubles draw hours before the match on Wednesday after Sousa injured his left thigh. Myneni-Mukund will next take on the top-seeded Australian pair of John-Patrick Smith and Luke Saville in the quarter-finals.

Vishnu Vardhan and Sriram Balaji, meanwhile, defeated Arjun Kadhe and Purav Raja 6-1, 6-4 to advance.

On Thursday, Yuki Bhambri, the sole Indian singles player alive at the competition, will be up against eighth seed Stefano Travaglia of Italy in his round of 16 clash.

Bhambri had defeated Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik in the first round.