Maharashtra Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna, Ramkumar Ramanathan secure direct entry in doubles main draw 

India’s newly paired doubles team of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan have secured a direct entry into the main draw of the Maharashtra Open 2022 ATP 250 tennis tournament scheduled from January 31 in Pune.

The Indian pair won the Adelaide International ATP 250 event earlier this month by stunning the top seeds Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo. It was Ramkumar Ramanathan’s first ATP Tour title and Bopanna’s 20th.

With the cut-off being set at 250, Rohan Bopanna (43) and Ramkumar Ramanathan (113) made it for the Maharashtra Open with a combined ranking of 156. The duo is among the 14 pairs who have been handed direct entry in the tournament.

Max Purcell and Luke Saville, finalists from the 2020 Australian Open, are among the entrants.

The Maharashtra Open is South Asia’s only premiere ATP Tour event and this year’s event will be the tournament’s fourth edition. It will be played at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

Rohan Bopanna had won the Maharashtra Open title in 2019 with Divij Sharan while Ramkumar Ramanathan reached the semi-final in 2020 when he teamed up with Purav Raja.

Players who have secured direct entries in the main draws of singles, as well as doubles, are Italians Lorenzo Musetti and Stefano Travaglia, Moldova’s 2018 US Open semi-finalist Radu Albot, and Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis.

Yuki Bhambri is the only Indian to enter the Maharashtra Open main draw in the singles under his protective ranking. The cut-off was set at 149.

The tournament was called off last year due to COVID-19. This year, it will be held behind closed doors.

The qualifying matches are scheduled for January 30-31 and the tournament will conclude on February 6.